World Leaders in Brain Cancer Join Hemispherian's Clinical Advisory Board, Chaired by Dr. Roger Stupp

OSLO, Norway, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemispherian AS ("Hemispherian" or the "Company"), an innovative Norwegian preclinical pharmaceutical company focused on epigenetic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, is delighted to announce the formation of its Clinical Advisory Board (CAB) by appointing as Chairman Dr Roger Stupp, Chief of Neuro-Oncology in the Department of Neurology and Paul C Bucy Professor of Neurological Surgery at Northwestern University Chicago and as members Dr. Michael Lim, Chairman of the Department of Neurosurgery at Stanford University; Dr. Monika Hegi Head of the Laboratory of Brain Tumour Biology and Genetics at the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois (CHUV) in Lausanne; and Dr. Einar O. Vik-Mo, Head of the Surgical Neuro-Oncology section at Oslo University Hospital. The advisory board – comprising leading experts in their fields and having significant experience with novel technologies and their translation in the field of brain cancer - will provide external advice, guidance, and support to the Company, shaping the continuing preclinical and clinical development of the GLIX family of anticancer pharmaceuticals.

"I am excited to provide advice and guidance to the Hemispherian team," says Dr Roger Stupp, the Chair of the CAB. "The preclinical data is encouraging and forms the foundation for advancing preclinical and later clinical studies."

"Hemispherian's lead pharmaceuticals show great promise in precision glioblastoma multiforme treatment," says Dr. Einar Vik-Mo, "Hemispherian's ongoing collaboration with the Vilhelm Magnus Laboratory at Oslo University Hospital will refine their targeted approach to treating glioblastoma multiforme."

"I am thrilled that Dr Roger Stupp, Dr Michael Lim, Dr Monika Hegi and Dr Einar Vik-Mo have joined the Hemispherian Clinical Advisory Board," said Dr. Adam Robertson, Hemispherian's Chief Scientific Officer. "Their important and unique expertise will contribute greatly to Hemispherian's work to improve and extend the lives of people living with cancer by helping advance the Company's novel class of small molecule drugs (GLIX) into clinical trials."

