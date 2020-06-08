World Market for Bottled Water Packaging 2020-2025 - Plastic Packaging to Dominate the Market

DUBLIN, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bottled Water Packaging Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bottled water packaging market was valued at USD 181.70billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 278.31 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.86% over the forecast period 2020 - 2025.

The rise in awareness about consuming safe water for a healthy life and contaminated tap water is creating a huge market opportunity for bottled water which in return will create a positive outlook on the bottled water packaging market.

Moreover, bottled mineral water is purified and fortified with dissolved minerals, which provides added health benefits to consumers. With, innovative design and new packaging solutions , it has contributed to improvements in packaging and weight reduction and thus acting as the driver for the bottled water packaging market.

However, environmental regulations imposed by the government due to improper disposal of plastic bottles is likely to curb the bottled water packaging market size during the forecasted period.

Bottled water is considered among the highest consumed beverage owing to its convenience. Bottle packaging also makes it convenient for transportation of water over greater distances. Boiling water at home is time-consuming and energy inefficient and thereby resulting in significantly contributing towards bottled water packaging market size in the coming future. It has become an icon of a healthy lifestyle in emerging countries. In terms of geography, North America accounted for the majority market share and will continue to dominate the market in the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Plastic Packaging to Dominate the Market

With the advancements in manufacturing coupled with lowering operational cost, resins and packaging are driving the industry's growth. Low feedstock costs are encouraging the utilization and adoption of plastics bottle packagings.

Moreover, focusing on their customers, brand owners are pushing design innovations in plastic bottling that are unparalleled in the rest of the packaging sector, such as weight savings in transport and manufacturing is fueling the bottled water plastic packaging market.

North America Held the Maximum Share in the Market

Health awareness, a higher standard of living, and rising demand and consumption of bottled water are some of the major driving factors for the growth of bottled water packaging in North America .

. Moreover, in developed economies like the US and Canada , functional water is constantly becoming a major commercial and popular beverage category, as it is an appealing option for health-conscious consumers. Hence, augmenting the bottled water market.

, functional water is constantly becoming a major commercial and popular beverage category, as it is an appealing option for health-conscious consumers. Hence, augmenting the bottled water market. Moreover, the initiative for waste management systems is plateauing in their ability to increase post-consumer collection of PET bottles. For instance, Nestle waters piloting schemes to improve the plastic collection and sharing what they find to assess their scale-up and replicability from technical interventions like reverse vending machines to building an extended producer responsibility system.

Competitive Landscape



The bottled water packaging market is highly fragmented and competitive because of the presence of major players. The key players in the bottled water packaging market are Amcor Ltd, Plastipak Holdings, Ball Corporation, Sidel International among others. The bottle manufacturers are also investing in advertising & marketing campaigns to gain an extended customer base and eventually capture high industry share.



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Bottled Water Consumption

4.3.2 Technological Innovations in Bottled Water Equipment

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Concerning the Environment Regarding Disposable of Plastics Bottles

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis



