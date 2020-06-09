World Market for Managed Network Services to 2025 with Key Industry Player Profiles Including IBM, Fujitsu, Cisco, Ericsson and More

DUBLIN, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Managed Network Services Market by Type (Managed LAN, Managed Wi-Fi, Managed WAN, Managed Network Security, Managed VPN, and Network Monitoring), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMES), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and virtualization technologies are helping organizations transform into digital businesses. However, several enterprises' networks are not built for the change as per the digital business requirements. As organizations progress to cloud and adopt new technologies, the way they architect and set up network infrastructure must change. Several organizations still prefer a hybrid approach to internet connectivity that adds endpoints based on project-specific needs. The managed network services market size is expected to grow from USD 52.7 billion in 2020 to USD 71.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Managed network services offer a systematic approach to manage an organization's network and security needs. Managed network services enable effective monitoring and reduce support time, enabling enterprises to prevent network downtime and hiccups. The key managed network services types include managed Local Area Network (LAN), managed Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi), managed Virtual Private Network (VPN), managed Wide Area Network (WAN), network monitoring, and managed network security. The adoption of managed network services is gaining acceptance globally, as it offers a reduction in operational as well as capital expenditure and helps manage network and security functions effectively. Managed network service providers address the needs and expectations of enterprises in-depth, with respect to their changing needs and requirements. Partnerships of enterprises with managed network service providers help the provider monitor and maintain the enterprise network 24*7, proactively handle fault alert notification, reduce the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), improve productivity, and maximize the network uptime, thus giving the enterprise opportunity to grow its businesses.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Global Managed Network Services Market

4.2 Managed Network Services Market, by Type, 2020

4.3 Managed Network Services Market, by Organization Size, 2020

4.4 Managed Network Services Market, Market Share of Top Three Verticals and Regions, 2020

4.5 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Market Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Regulatory Landscape

5.4 Use Cases

5.5 Value Chain Analysis



6 Impact of Covid-19 on Managed Network Services Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Analysis



7 Managed Network Services Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Managed Lan

7.3 Managed Wi-Fi

7.4 Managed Vpn

7.5 Managed Wan

7.6 Network Monitoring

7.7 Managed Network Security



8 Managed Network Services Market, by Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3 Large Enterprises



9 Managed Network Services Market, by Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.3 Consumer Goods and Retail

9.4 Telecom

9.5 Information Technology

9.6 Manufacturing

9.7 Energy and Utilities

9.8 Education

9.9 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.10 Media and Entertainment



10 Managed Network Services Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3 Ranking of Key Players

11.4 Key Developments

11.5 Competitive Scenario



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction (Business Overview, Services Offered, Recent Developments & SWOT Analysis)

12.2 IBM

12.3 Fujitsu

12.4 Cisco

12.5 Ericsson

12.6 Verizon

12.7 Comarch

12.8 Huawei

12.9 Bt Group

12.10 At&T

12.11 T-Systems

12.12 Orange Business Services

12.13 DXC Technology

12.14 NTT

12.15 Centurylink

12.16 Global Cloud Xchange

12.17 Tata Communications

12.18 Colt

12.19 Sify

12.20 Telstra

12.21 Sprint

12.22 GTT

12.23 Brennan It

12.24 Right-To-Win



