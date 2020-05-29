World Market Outlook for the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market with Focus on Key Players Athenahealth Inc., CareCloud Corporation, Carestream Health and Siemens Healthineers

DUBLIN, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Cloud Computing - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market accounted for $18.28 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $92.24 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.7%. The proliferation of new payment models and the cost-efficiency of cloud, the dynamic nature of health benefit plan designs and the implementation of the patient protection and affordable care act are likely to boost the growth of the healthcare cloud computing market. However, concerns over data security and privacy, and migration from legacy systems are likely to hamper the profit boundaries.



Cloud computing increases real-time data collection and improves accessibility to the data. It has outpaced the conventional paper healthcare system by providing more speed and efficiency in data handling. For instance, cloud computing technology is widely used in remote patient monitoring. Rising demand for stringent regulatory compliance, public awareness, and growing investment from healthcare players such as Cisco, IBM, GE Healthcare, and government organizations are expected to create a demand for this technique during the analysis period. The proliferation of high-speed internet and implementation of favorable regulatory acts are also expected to provide growth to the market.



Based on application, the clinical information systems segment is estimated to experience lucrative growth due to the high adoption of systems in critical care such as ICUs for efficient management of patient data, and also there is huge demand for clinical information systems from hospitals and healthcare providers. By geography, North America is likely to experience strong demand due to the presence of key factors such as high adoption rate of healthcare IT services and continuous support, financially and otherwise, from government agencies.



Some of the key players in the Healthcare Cloud Computing market include Amazon Web Services Inc, Athenahealth Inc, CareCloud Corporation, Carestream Health, ClearDATA, Dell Inc, IBM Corporation, Iron Mountain Inc, Oracle Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Cisco System Inc, Allscripts Healthcare Solution Inc, and EMC Corp.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Deployment Model

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hybrid Cloud

5.3 Private Cloud

5.4 Public Cloud



6 Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Services

6.3 Software



7 Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Service Model

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Infrastructure-As-A-Service (IaaS)

7.3 Platform-As-A-Service (PaaS)

7.4 Software-As-A-Service (SaaS)



8 Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Pricing Model

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pay-As-You-Go Model

8.3 Spot Pricing Model



9 Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Clinical Information Systems

9.3 Nonclinical Information Systems



10 Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Healthcare Providers

10.3 Healthcare Payers



11 Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling



Amazon Web Services Inc.

Athenahealth Inc.

CareCloud Corporation

Carestream Health

ClearDATA

Dell Inc.

IBM Corporation

Iron Mountain Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Cisco System Inc

Allscripts Healthcare Solution Inc

EMC Corp

