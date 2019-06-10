World Organ-on-a-Chip Congress 2019: Microfluidics and Lab-on-a-Chip Technologies in a Functionally-Relevant Manner - San Diego, CA, United States - October 14-15, 2019

DUBLIN, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organ-on-a-Chip World Congress 2019" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Organ-on-a-Chip World Congress 2019 focuses on an important and expanding field wherein cells are being assembled using Microfluidics and Lab-on-a-Chip technologies in a functionally-relevant manner. These clusters of "assembled cells" have functional significance and can mimic in vivo organ structure.

Liver cells assembled onboard chips in a physiologically-relevant architecture using microfluidics can, for instance, be utilized for toxicity screening and the ability to assemble organ fragments ex vivo can provide an exquisite means to reconstruct biological processes (both physiological and pathological) "in a dish" or "on a chip."

A number of chips such as Lung-on-a-Chip, Brain-on-a-Chip, Gut-on-a-Chip, Marrow-on-a-Chip, Bone-on-a-Chip, Nerve-on-a-Chip amongst others have been built and will be presented and explored at this conference. We will also focus on "disease-on-a-chip", cancer-on-a-chip, immune system-on-a-chip.

The Conference Tracks are Co-Located and Concurrent and Delegates can Participate, Mix-and-Match Presentations and Network Extensively with their Colleagues from all 3 Conference Tracks. The Exhibit Hall is also co-located and accessible by delegates from all 3 conference tracks.

Co-Located, Concurrent Conference Tracks:

All the Key Opinion Leaders from around the World are Participating at this Conference allowing Maximal Information Exchange and Unparalleled Networking Opportunities. Additionally, companies in the field showcase their technologies and product offerings at this conference.

Senior Academic researchers involved in research and technology development

Senior Industry researchers involved in R&D

Business Development professionals in companies involved in technology evaluation, licensing and partnering/business development activities

Young investigators/researchers embarking on their research careers - excellent opportunity to learn the latest science and excellent networking opportunities to build collaborations

Students and post-doctoral fellows - opportunity to present their research to a worldwide audience via posters and build their professional networks, collaborations, and career development

Artery-on-a-Chip for Cardiovascular Disease Research

Bone-on-a-chip

Disease-on-a-Chip

Cancer-on-a-Chip



Immunotherapy-on-a-Chip

Gut-on-a-Chip

Hematological Systems-on-a-Chip, Platelets-on-a-Chip

Liver-on-a-Chip for Toxicity Screening/Toxicology Studies

Lung-on-a-Chip

Organ-on-a-Chip Applications for Drug Discovery and Toxicity Screening

Organ-on-a-Chip/Body-on-a-Chip Assembly using Microfluidics

