World Protein Engineering Industry Report 2020 - Monoclonal Antibodies Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR Till 2024

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protein Engineering Market by Technology (Rational Design, Irrational Design), Product & Service (Instrument, Consumables), Protein Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Insulin), End User (Academics Institutes, Biopharmaceuticals, CROs) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global protein engineering market is projected to reach USD 3,887.8 million in 2024 from USD 2,167.1 million in 2019, at CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing investments in synthetic biology and the growing focus on protein-based drug development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Waters Corporation (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), and Bruker Corporation (US) are some of the key players operating in the protein engineering market. These firms adopted inorganic strategies, such as collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and mergers, to gain a competitive edge in the protein engineering market.



Instruments segment to account for the largest share of the protein engineering market, by product & service, in 2019



Based on product & service, the protein engineering market is segmented into instruments, consumables, and software & services. Instruments formed the largest product segment in this market in 2019 due to technological advancements in mass spectrometry and X-ray crystallography systems and their ability to integrate with other technologies.



Monoclonal antibodies segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the protein engineering market, by protein type, in 2019



Based on protein type, the protein engineering market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, insulin, erythropoietin, interferons, vaccines, colony-stimulating factors, growth hormones, coagulation factors, and other proteins. The monoclonal antibodies segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in this market owing to the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer, neurological diseases, and infectious diseases.



Rational protein design segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the protein engineering market, by technology, in 2019



Based on technology, the protein engineering market is segmented into rational and irrational protein design. The rational protein design segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in this market during the forecast period majorly due to the growing use and continuous upgrades of bioinformatics platforms and software for protein analysis.



North America is estimated to be the largest regional market for protein engineering products and services during the forecast period



In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global protein engineering market, majorly due to the presence of well-established CROs, rising R&D expenditure, and the availability of the latest techniques and instruments for drug discovery research in the region. Also, the increased adoption of biologic drugs such as monoclonal antibodies, erythropoietin, and interferons for the treatment of chronic diseases is the major factor driving the growth of the North American market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Market, By Product (2018)

4.3 Market, By End User (2018)

4.4 Market, By Region (2018)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Investments in Synthetic Biology

5.2.1.2 Growing Focus on Protein-Based Drug Development by Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Firms

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Instruments

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets



6 Protein Engineering Market, By Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Instruments

6.2.1 Instruments Will Continue to Dominate the Market in the Forecast Period

6.3 Consumables

6.3.1 Increasing Demand for Consumables in Proteomics Research is Supporting Market Growth

6.4 Software & Services

6.4.1 Software & Services Segment to Witness the Highest Growth Between 2019 and 2024



7 Protein Engineering Market, By Protein Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Monoclonal Antibodies

7.2.1 Accurate Binding Capacity and Specificity Have Supported the use of MABs

7.3 Insulin

7.3.1 Increasing Burden of Diabetes has Driven the Demand for Insulin

7.4 Erythropoietins

7.4.1 Continuous Research and Funding to Promote the Growth of Erythropoietins

7.5 Interferons

7.5.1 Rising Anemia Incidence is a Key Driver of the Market for Interferons

7.6 Vaccines

7.6.1 High Incidence of Diseases Such as Hepatitis and Influenza Likely to Boost Market Growth

7.7 Colony-Stimulating Factors

7.7.1 Demand for CSF in Bone and Inflammation Treatment Likely to Boost the Market

7.8 Growth Hormones

7.8.1 Demand for Hormone Therapies Likely to Boost the Market

7.9 Coagulation Factors

7.9.1 The Need to Combat Hemophilia is Expected to be the Primary Growth Driver for This Market Segment

7.10 Other Proteins



8 Protein Engineering Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Rational Protein Design

8.2.1 Advancements in Bioinformatics Tools to Propel Market Growth

8.3 Irrational Protein Design/Directed Evolution

8.3.1 This Process Involves a Number of Uncertainties, Which May Limit Market Growth to a Certain Extent



9 Protein Engineering Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Biopharmaceutical Companies

9.2.1 Biopharmaceutical Companies Dominate the Market

9.3 Contract Research Organizations

9.3.1 Increasing Need for Outsourcing Protein Engineering Activities to Cros to Support Market Growth

9.4 Academic Research Institutes

9.4.1 Need for Novel Proteins for the Production of Biotherapeutics to Boost Market Growth



10 Protein Engineering Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Patent Expiry and Increasing Research Funds

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 R&D Activities in Research Institutes and Universities to Drive Market Growth

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Strong R&D Base and Presence of Research Centers to Drive Market Growth

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 Strong Preclinical Pipeline to Support Market Growth

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Conference and Events in France Likely to Create Awareness

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.1.1 Government Initiatives in Genomics and Proteomics are Likely to Support Market Growth in Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.2.1 Presence of a Favorable Funding Scenario and Collaborations Will Drive Market Growth

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Government Initiatives Will Propel Market Growth in India

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Rank Analysis, 2018

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2019)

11.3.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

11.3.2 Visionary Leaders

11.3.3 Innovators

11.3.4 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.5 Emerging Companies

11.4 Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations (2016-2019)

11.4.2 Product Launches & Enhancements (2016-2019)

11.4.3 Expansions (2016-2019)

11.4.4 Acquisitions (2016-2019)



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

12.2 Danaher Corporation

12.3 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

12.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

12.5 Bruker Corporation

12.6 Genscript Biotech Corporation

12.7 Codexis, Inc.

12.8 Waters Corporation

12.9 New England Biolabs, Inc.

12.10 Merck KGaA

12.11 Perkinelmer, Inc.

12.12 GE Healthcare

12.13 Creative Biolabs

12.14 Enantis S.R.O.

12.15 Promega Corporation

12.16 Abzena, Ltd.

12.17 Proteogenix

12.18 Innovagen AB

12.19 Phynexus, Inc. (A Part of Biotage)

12.20 Takara Bio, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pppcyw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-protein-engineering-industry-report-2020---monoclonal-antibodies-projected-to-grow-at-the-highest-cagr-till-2024-300999651.html

SOURCE Research and Markets