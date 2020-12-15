World-renowned French bakery Maison Kayser creates gorgeous mobile app powered by Kaddra mobile technology, unlocking island-wide delivery in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaddra Pte Ltd ("Kaddra" or "Company") today announced the launch of Maison Kayser mobile app, available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store. Using the award winning Kaddra technology, Maison Kayser allows its customers to shop and order from the bakery's complete menu with same day delivery across the island.

What a great experience to just click on the phone and get freshly baked bread and pastries at the door moments later. This is the most effective digital solution for both the French company and their customers to stay close as Maison Kayser continues to make waves and expand across Singapore and all of Asia.

"We are ecstatic to have developed this new digital ecosystem for Maison Kayser, a brand reaching every corner of the world and a large international fan base, prided for their great classic French recipes. They are a prime example of how creating a mobile app can diversify a traditional business model only available in-store until now. Maison Kayser app is destined to become the digital Boulangerie of many people in Singapore." Explained Quentin Chiarugi, Executive Chairman and CEO of Kaddra Pte Ltd.

Maison Kayser offers countless combinations of freshly baked and crafted French breads, pastries, sandwiches, salads, and more- and now all available in just a few clicks on their mobile app. With six locations across Singapore, the brand continues to expand and has become very popular amongst crowds of all ages. Whether it is grabbing a quick bite on the way to work, or getting to a fresh loaf of bread to serve at the dinner table, Maison Kayser provides delectable bites with the classic French bakery feel.

"As we continue to expand in Singapore, it was crucial to create a platform allowing our customers a convenient and fast access to our products. Kaddra did just that, and allowed us to maintain our brand aesthetics and values within our mobile app. The process could not have been easier, and we are anticipating fabulous growth and feedback from our customers." Expressed Julien Troch, General Manager of Maison Kayser Singapore.

The Maison Kayser app is available to download on the App Store and Google Play Store now.

Kaddra is a Singapore-based technology company providing mobile-first eCommerce and marketing solutions by connecting businesses with their customers through a white label end-to-end platform. Harnessing the power of smartphone technology, Kaddra can improve sales processes, marketing reach and customer service at unprecedented levels. This unique subscription base model for native mobile technology is already helping SMEs in more than a dozen industries building the next generation of businesses.

