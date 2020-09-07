World Residential Air Purifiers Market Expected to Reach $13.6 Billion by 2025 - COVID-19 Updated

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Residential Air Purifiers Market by Technology (HEPA Filter, Electrostatic Precipitators, Activated Carbon, Ultraviolet, Ionizers, Ozone Generators), Type (Portable, In-duct) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global residential air purifiers market is expected to reach USD 13.6 billion in 2025 from USD 9.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

The Residential air purifiers are the most effective devices to improve indoor air quality and to reduce or remove the sources of pollutants and to ventilate with clean air. These are designed to filter the air in a single room or area and reduce indoor air pollution. They offer the advantages of higher efficacy, usability, and improved air quality for healthy breathing. Over the years, residential air purifiers have gained importance among homes and residential buildings with the inclination towards quicker, safer, simpler, and high-end air purifiers, encouraging the growth of the residential air purifiers market. Other factors driving market growth include the rising air pollution levels and increasing urbanization, which have further necessitated the need for better air quality at home. However, the high cost of these products and technical limitations associated with air quality monitoring products are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

Based on technology, the HEPA segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the residential air purifiers market is segmented into HEPA filters (high-efficiency particulate arrestance or high-efficiency particulate air) and other technologies. The other technologies segment comprises electrostatic precipitators, activated carbon, UV filters, and ionic filters. The HEPA segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019. The growing concern for environmental sustainability, increasing public awareness pertaining to the healthcare implications of air pollution, and the growing popularity of smart homes/ambient-assisted living has resulted in the increased adoption of the HEPA technology in the residential air purifiers market.

Based on type, the portable/stand-alone purifiers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the residential air purifiers market is segmented into portable/stand-alone purifiers and in-duct purifiers. The portable/stand-alone purifiers segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the need to remove sources of pollutants or allergens from indoor air, growing popularity of smart homes/ambient-assisted living, and increasing public awareness pertaining to the healthcare implications of air pollution. Furthermore, their installation is cost-effective as compared to the in-duct systems.

By Region, the Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the largest market share in the residential air purifiers market.

The Asia Pacific is the largest regional market for residential air purifiers. The fast adoption of advanced indoor air quality monitoring technologies, ongoing technological advancements in the field of particulate sensors, rising public-private funding and investments, and the presence of supportive government regulations are the key factor driving the residential air purifiers market in the Asia Pacific.

Key players in the residential air purifiers market

The key players operating in the residential air purifiers market include Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Dyson (UK), Unilever Group (UK), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Whirlpool Corporation (US), AllerAir Industries Inc. (US), IQAir (Switzerland), WINIX Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Xiaomi Corporation (China), Camfil AB (Sweden), Alen Corporation (US), Airgle Corporation (US), Hunter Pure Air (US), Kent RO Systems Ltd. (India), and HSIL Limited (India).

Research Coverage

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Asia Pacific: Residential Air Purifiers Market, by Technology

4.2 Residential Air Purifiers Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.3 Residential Air Purifiers Market, by Region (2018-2025)

4.4 Residential Air Purifiers Market: Developed vs. Developing Markets



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Popularity of Smart Homes

5.2.1.2 Increasing Urbanization and Indoor Air Pollution

5.2.1.3 Supportive Government Regulations for Effective Air Pollution Monitoring and Control

5.2.1.4 Increasing Public Awareness Pertaining to the Healthcare Implications of Air Pollution

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Product Costs

5.2.2.2 Technical Limitations Associated with Air Quality Monitoring Products

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets to Offer High Growth Opportunities

5.2.3.2 Technological Advancements and New Product Innovation in the Field of Air Purifiers

5.2.4 Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complex Nature of Indoor Pollutants

5.2.4.2 Ever-Changing Consumer Requirements Leading to the High Cost of R&D Activities for New Entrants



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Strategic Benchmarking

6.3 Pricing Analysis

6.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Residential Air Purifiers Market



7 Residential Air Purifiers Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

7.2.1 HEPA is One of the Safest & Efficient Methods for Air Purification Thus Leading to Its Increased Adoption

7.3 Other Technologies



8 Residential Air Purifiers Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Portable/Stand Alone Air Purifiers

8.2.1 HEPA Filters are most Commonly Used in Portable Air Purifier Systems

8.3 In-Duct Air Purifiers

8.3.1 Duct-Based Systems Require a Forced HVAC System for Efficient Air Purification



9 Residential Air Purifiers Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.3 India

9.2.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.3 North America

9.3.1 US

9.3.2 Canada

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 UK

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.6 Rest of Europe

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Company Evaluation Matrix

10.3.1 Star

10.3.2 Emerging Leaders

10.3.3 Pervasive

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

10.4.1 Product Launches

10.4.2 Expansions

10.4.3 Acquisitions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Daikin Industries, Ltd.

11.2 Sharp Corporation

11.3 Honeywell International Inc.

11.4 Panasonic Corporation

11.5 LG Electronics Inc.

11.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

11.7 Dyson

11.8 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

11.9 Unilever Group

11.10 Whirlpool Corporation

11.11 Allerair Industries Inc.

11.12 IQAir

11.13 Winix Co. Ltd.

11.14 Xiaomi Corporation

11.15 Camfil AB

11.16 Other Companies

11.16.1 Alen Corporation

11.16.2 Airgle Corporation

11.16.3 Hunter Pure Air

11.16.4 Kent Ro Systems Ltd.

11.16.5 HSIL Limited

