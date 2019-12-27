World Security Policy Management Market Outlook, 2027: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, Recommendations

DUBLIN, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security Policy Management - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growing developments in the agility of business process without giving up security is one of the key driving factors for the market growth. However, continuous changing requirements in business are inhibiting the market growth.



On the basis of Product, Network Policy Management segment has a growing prominence due to growth in cyber attacks and concern over data security. Network policy management is a centralized platform to manage, implement, document and automate to ensure a secured and properly managed network system. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the early adoption of these solutions in this region.



Some of the key players in this market include Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., Sophos Ltd, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Micro Focus, McAfee, Juniper Networks, IBM Corporation, HPE Development LP, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Forcepoint LLC, FireMon, LLC., Cisco Systems, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd and AlgoSec Inc.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End-user Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Security Policy Management Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Network Policy Management

5.3 Vulnerability Assessment

5.4 Compliance and Auditing

5.5 Change Management System

5.6 Other Products



6 Global Security Policy Management Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 On-Premise

6.3 Cloud



7 Global Security Policy Management Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solution

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Professional services

7.3.2 Managed services



8 Global Security Policy Management Market, By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3 Large Enterprises



9 Global Security Policy Management Market, By End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Energy & Utilities

9.3 Retail

9.4 IT & Telecom

9.5 Healthcare

9.6 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

9.7 Manufacturing

9.8 Government & Public Sector

9.9 Others End-users

9.9.1 Media & Entertainment

9.9.2 Travel & Hospitality

9.9.3 Education



10 Global Security Policy Management Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.

12.2 Sophos Ltd.

12.3 Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

12.4 Micro Focus

12.5 McAfee

12.6 Juniper Networks

12.7 IBM Corporation

12.8 HPE Development L.P.

12.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P.

12.10 Forcepoint LLC

12.11 FireMon LLC

12.12 Cisco Systems

12.13 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

12.14 AlgoSec Inc.

12.15 Skybox Security



