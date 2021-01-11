World Skydiving Equipment Market Outlook to 2027, Featuring Key Players Aerodyne Research, LLC, LB Altimeters, Mirage Systems, Inc., Sun Path Products, Inc. and More

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Skydiving Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Skydiving Equipment estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Container or Harness System, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$610.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Canopy segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The Skydiving Equipment market in the U. S. is estimated at US$293.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$292.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.



In the global Jumpsuit & Helmet segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$202.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$231 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$193.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



TABLE 1: Skydiving Equipment Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

TABLE 2: Skydiving Equipment Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

TABLE 3: Skydiving Equipment Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

TABLE 4: Container or Harness System (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

TABLE 5: Container or Harness System (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

TABLE 6: Container or Harness System (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

TABLE 7: Canopy (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

TABLE 8: Canopy (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

TABLE 9: Canopy (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

TABLE 10: Jumpsuit & Helmet (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

TABLE 11: Jumpsuit & Helmet (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

TABLE 12: Jumpsuit & Helmet (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

TABLE 13: Recreational Users (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

TABLE 14: Recreational Users (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

TABLE 15: Recreational Users (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

TABLE 16: Professional Users (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

TABLE 17: Professional Users (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

TABLE 18: Professional Users (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

