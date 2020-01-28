World Travel Holdings Named a Top 100 Company to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2020

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- World Travel Holdings is proud to announce that it has been named to FlexJobs' annual list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2020. This list is based on an analysis of more than 54,000 companies and their remote job posting histories in the FlexJobs database between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019.

World Travel Holdings is one of 100 companies that had the highest number of remote job openings on the FlexJobs site in 2019. A "remote job" is defined as a professional-level job that allows the worker to work from home either entirely or part of the time. Remote jobs are also known as telecommuting jobs, virtual jobs, and work-from-home jobs. Overall, the number of people telecommuting in the U.S. has increased 159 percent since 2005.

"It is a true honor to continually be recognized as a leader in the remote jobs industry," said Loren Kennedy, senior vice president of Human Resources for World Travel Holdings. "We have been recruiting, hiring and training for work-at-home positions for more than a decade and we continue to make improvements in these areas. We also have a keen focus on telecommuting and scheduling options that promote a healthy work/life balance as well as a variety of programs that are important to ensuring our employees stay engaged in a virtual work environment."

World Travel Holdings was ranked #42 on the list. In the past, World Travel Holdings has hired for jobs with remote work options such as Travel Professional, Customer Care Representative and Franchise Sales Specialist.

Remote work brings very real benefits to both employers and workers. While the average person can save about $4,000 a year by working from home, employers experience a wide range of benefits from remote work as well. Cost savings, access to a greater talent pool, stronger retention rates, and higher productivity are a few of the compelling reasons companies are strategically integrating remote workers into their workforce.

Based on this list, the top six career fields hiring for remote jobs are:

1. Medical & Health

2. Computer & IT

3. Customer Service

4. Education & Training

5. Sales

6. Accounting & Finance

"The most notable change we've seen over the past year is not so much the growth in the sheer volume of remote job listings, but the growth in the variety of remote job titles these companies are seeking to hire," said Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs. "Companies are expanding the range of professional positions they're allowing to work from home. It's important to keep in mind that this list represents the jobs that are only formally reported and advertised as remote. I believe the true scope of remote work is much larger, with informal and ad hoc work-from-home arrangements increasingly common. Of course, all of this is ultimately fantastic news for remote job seekers across all career fields and levels," Sutton concluded.

Some of the fastest-growing remote career categories are Art & Creative, Bookkeeping, Internet & Ecommerce, K-12, Graphic Design, Translation, and Math & Economics.

To view the entire 2020 Top 100 Companies for Remote Jobs list, please visit https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/100-top-companies-with-remote-jobs-2020/

To search remote job opportunities at World Travel Holdings, please visit http://www.WorldTravelHoldings.com.

About World Travel Holdings

World Travel Holdings is the nation's largest cruise agency and award-winning leisure travel company with a portfolio of more than 40 diverse brands. In addition to owning some of the largest brands distributing cruises, villas, resort vacations, car rentals, resort day passes and luxury travel services, World Travel Holdings has a vast portfolio of licensed private-label partnerships comprised of top leisure travel providers, including almost every U.S. airline, leading hotel brands and prominent corporations. The company also operates a top-rated travel agency franchise and the country's original host agency, and is consistently recognized as an industry leader in work-at-home employment. Its global presence includes operating multiple cruise brands in the United Kingdom. World Travel Holdings has offices in Wilmington, Mass.; Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; Virginia Beach, Va.; New York, NY; and Chorley, England. For more information, visit WorldTravelHoldings.com.

About FlexJobs

FlexJobs is a premium online job service for professionals seeking flexible work, specializing in full-time and part-time remote jobs, employee and freelance jobs, and on-site jobs with flexible, part-time, and alternative schedules. Since its start in 2007, FlexJobs has helped more than 4 million people in their job searches and has created the largest vetted database of legitimate flexible job opportunities in over 50 career categories. In addition, FlexJobs provides robust career support, including curated expert resources and career coaching services, to partner with job seekers in all phases of their journey. A trusted source in the media, FlexJobs has been cited in top national outlets such as CNN, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, CNBC, Forbes, and many others. FlexJobs' Founder & CEO Sara Sutton has also launched two additional partner sites, Remote.co and 1 Million for Work Flexibility, to help provide education and awareness about the viability and benefits of flexible work. Sutton is the creator of The TRaD* Works Forum (*Telecommuting, Remote, & Distributed), dedicated to helping companies leverage the benefits of telecommuting, remote and distributed teams.

