WORLD VISION UNVEILS 2022 HOLIDAY GIFT CATALOG FEATURING HANDCRAFTED GIFTS INSPIRED BY CELEBRITY SUPPORTERS

The diverse slate of stars, led by actress and author Patricia Heaton, are helping spread joy this Christmas with unique gifts that change lives in the 100 countries where World Vision works

SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A star-studded group of actors, authors, comedians and singers announce their support this holiday season for World Vision's work around the globe responding to life-saving needs in the wake of disasters and conflict, like the Ukraine Crisis, and helping empower communities to lift themselves out of poverty.

Each celebrity lent their unique style to the Celebrity-Inspired Artisan-Made hand-crafted gift collection featured in the 2022 World Vision Gift Catalog. The unique group of celebrity supporters include:

Each ethically sourced and culturally inspired handcrafted gift has a life of meaning and purpose behind it. These gifts put people and planet first, creating a positive social impact and increasing wellbeing and opportunities for artisans and communities.

"From the artist's hands in India who crafted this bowl to your dinner table where you will share a meal with your family, the 'Woven Together' sari bowl represents how we are all connected and woven together in life," said Patricia Heaton. "For the seventh year in a row, I am partnering with World Vision to support underserved families nationwide during the holiday season. I invite you to join me in supporting World Vision's work towards a world where all children thrive." (Get with $90* donation to the World Vision Fund.)

"I am thrilled to partner with World Vision again this holiday season with a handcrafted gift. Crafted by artists in Viet Nam, my 'Wrapped in Peace' silk scarf was created to help you find your 'pockets of peace' (the joy) in every day. Wear it as a scarf or wrap it around your purse for a little extra flair, and let it serve as a daily reminder to find peace & joy in your life!" said Melissa Joan Hart (Get with a $100* donation to the World Vision Fund.)

"Give a gift this holiday season that supports families living in extreme poverty around the globe with the 'Faith and Grace gold cuff'. Expertly crafted from brass with a unique wiring finish, this cuff will give you a beautiful new piece of everyday jewelry while supporting the artisan in India who made it by hand," said Meagan Good (Get with a $55* donation to the World Vision Fund).

"I am excited to partner with World Vision to present my sleek & sophisticated 'Hope' leather journal this holiday season," said Kel Mitchell. "Naming the journal 'Hope' was only fitting as World Vision opens the door to hope for millions of families yearly in extreme poverty and shines God's love over them." (Get with $60* donation to the World Vision Fund)

Donations from most of the handcrafted gifts in the catalog go to the World Vision Fund, which addresses specific, urgent needs in World Vision's humanitarian work that empower people out of poverty.

With the conflict in Ukraine leaving millions of children and families forcibly displaced from their homes, donations of $120* to the Ukraine Crisis Fund can receive the "All Things Possible" crossbody purse by Tayshia Adams.

"This holiday season, please think about the families in Ukraine whose lives have been changed forever by conflict in their country," said Tayshia Adams. "By gifting my 'All Things Possible' crossbody purse, World Vision can continue to aid those affected and give them a safe place to stay."

Launched in 1996, the World Vision Gift Catalog features hundreds of life-changing items, ranging in price from $10 to $15,000, including handmade gifts, livestock, water filtration systems, economic empowerment services, access to medicine, clothing, school supplies and more. In fiscal year 2021, over 170,000 people donated items in the Gift Catalog to help people around the world.

Shoppers can give gifts in a loved one's name and choose to send a personalized card describing the gift and its impact. To order from World Vision's Gift Catalog visit www.worldvision.org or call 1-855-WV-GIFTS (1-855-984-4387).

*Tax-deductible less the fair market value of the item(s) you receive: bowl--$30, scarf--$34, cuff--$17.50, journal--$31, purse--$39.

Since 1996, the World Vision Gift Catalog has given people the opportunity to better the lives of children, adults and communities in the U.S. and around the world through hundreds of gifts in all different areas of need: clean water, food, education, sexual exploitation, job training and others. To order from World Vision's Gift Catalog, visit www.worldvision.org or call toll-free at 1-855-WV-GIFTS.

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. World Vision serves all people regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender. For more information, please visit www.worldvision.org or follow on Twitter @WorldVisionUSA

