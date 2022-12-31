|
31.12.2022 12:35:22
World welcomes New Year 2023 — live updates
The New Year's Eve is a time of hope — and countries around the globe are celebrating in hopes of a better time, despite the war in Europe and the still lingering COVID pandemic. Follow our live ticker here.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Welle"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Welle"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!