World Wi-Fi Chipset Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021-2026, Featuring Qualcomm, Mediatek, Broadcom, Intel Corporation and Texas Instruments

The "Wi-Fi Chipset Market with COVID-19 Impact By IEEE Standard (802.11be, 802.11ax, 802.11ac), End-use application (Consumer, Smart home, AR/VR, Networking Devices), Band, MIMO configuration, Vertical and Geography - Forecast 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Wi-Fi chipset market was valued at USD 19.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 25.2 billion by 2026; it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The growing number of public Wi-Fi hotspots, adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), growth of Wi-Fi in enterprise and business, rising need for faster data transfer and significant increase in the internet penetration rate are significant driving factors in the Wi-Fi chipset market during the forecast period. The growth of the Wi-Fi chipset market would also largely depend on the success of new Wi-Fi technologies, including IEEE 802.11ad (WiGig), and 802.11ax standards. However, several factors, such as the decline in the shipment of tablets and PCs over the last few years and long standardization and certification time, are hindering the growth of the Wi-Fi chipset market. Moreover, the increase in coexistence issues with LTE in LTE-U due to the use of the 5 GHz band is a major challenge for Wi-Fi chipset manufacturers.

The tri band segment is expected to account for a 24% share of the overall Wi-Fi chipset market by 2026. The high growth of the tri-band Wi-Fi chipset segment is attributed to the use of 802.11ac in smartphones and Wi-Fi access point equipment. The upcoming 802.11ax or Wi-Fi 6 is expected to provide 160 MHz channel widths to accommodate data-hungry applications over the 6 GHz band; it could lead to the adoption of Wi-Fi 6 and next-generation security of WPA3

With the emergence of several smart appliances that can connect to the internet and smartphones, the IoT technology market for the consumer electronics segment is expected to witness healthy growth, and so is the Wi-Fi chipset market. Therefore, it tends to hold the major share of the Wi-Fi chipset market during the forecast period. Similarly, wide coverage range, fewer access points, minimized costs, and simplified network deployment are the factors fueling the demand for Wi-Fi 6 in enterprises, which was the second-largest market for Wi-Fi chipsets in 2020.

APAC accounted for the largest share of the global Wi-Fi chipset market and is expected to become the largest market for Wi-Fi chipsets by 2026, accounting for an estimated 50% share of the market, in terms of volume There are several consumer electronics product manufacturers operating in China, South Korea, and Japan, such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), ZTE Corporation (China), and Sony Corporation (Japan). The large pool of consumer electronics manufacturers and low-cost manufacturing of Wi-Fi chipsets in China have led to the largest share of Asia Pacific in the Wi-Fi chipset market.

This research report categorizes the Wi-Fi chipset market by standard, multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) configuration, band, vertical, and end-use application and region. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the Wi-Fi chipset market and forecasts the same till 2026.

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Wi-Fi Chipset Market, by IEEE Standard

7 Wi-Fi Chipset Market, by Band

8 Wi-Fi Chipset Market, by Mimo Configuration

9 Wi-Fi Chipset Market, by Vertical

10 Market Analysis, by End-Use Application (Value & Volume)

11 Geographic Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Qualcomm

13.1.2 Mediatek

13.1.3 Broadcom

13.1.4 Intel Corporation

13.1.5 Texas Instruments

13.1.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

13.1.7 STMicroelectronics N.V.

13.1.8 Samsung

13.1.9 Nxp Semiconductors N.V.

13.1.10 on Semiconductor

13.2 Other Company Profiles

13.2.1 Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

13.2.2 Cisco Systems Inc.

13.2.3 Dell Technologies

13.2.4 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

13.2.5 Commscope Holding Co.

13.2.6 Extreme Networks

13.2.7 Netgear

13.2.8 Asus

13.2.9 D-Link

13.2.10 Fibocom

13.2.11 Quectel

13.2.12 Peraso Technologies Inc.

13.2.13 Simcom Wireless Solutions Limited

13.2.14 Tensorcom Inc.

13.2.15 Rockchip Electronics Co., Ltd

