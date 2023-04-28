28.04.2023 18:00:00

Worldline - 2022 Universal Registration Document available

2022 Universal Registration Document available

Paris La Défense, April 28, 2023 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a leader in the payments industry, today announces the filing of its 2022 Universal Registration Document with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) and in French version on Monday, April 28, 2023, under number D.23-0371.

The Universal Registration Document is available to the public under current regulatory conditions and may be consulted on the Company’s website at the following address worldline.com in the Investors section and on the website of the AMF at the following address: amf-france.org.

This Universal Registration Document includes the annual financial report, the integrated report; the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance, the internal control and risk management procedures implemented by the Company, the information related to Statutory Auditors’ remuneration as well as the reports from the Statutory Auditors.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Laurent Marie
T +33 7 84 50 18 90
E laurent.marie@worldline.com

Benoit d’Amécourt
T +33 6 75 51 41 47
E benoit.damecourt@worldline.com

COMMUNICATION

Sandrine van der Ghinst
T +32 499 585 380
E sandrine.vanderghinst@worldline.com

Hélène Carlander
T +33 7 72 25 96 04
E helene.carlander@worldline.com

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey – quickly, simply, and securely. With advanced payments technology, local expertise and solutions customised for hundreds of markets and industries, Worldline powers the growth of over one million businesses around the world. Worldline generated a 4.4 billion euros revenue in 2022. worldline.com

Worldline’s corporate purpose ("raison d’être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

