WORLDLINE: 2023 Universal Registration Document available

Paris La Défense, April 30, 2024 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payments services, today announces the filing of its 2023 Universal Registration Document with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) in French version on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, under number D.24-0377.

The Universal Registration Document is available to the public in accordance with the applicable regulations and may be consulted on the Company’s website at the following address worldline.com in the Investors section and on the website of the AMF at the following address: amf-france.org.

This Universal Registration Document includes the annual financial report, the integrated report; the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance, the internal control and risk management procedures implemented by the Company, the information related to Statutory Auditors’ remuneration as well as the reports from the Statutory Auditors.

