Worldline 20240124 - Press release - update shareholding base

Update of share ownership

based on notifications of by-laws thresholds

La Défense, January 24, 2024 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN] updates information regarding its shareholding structure .

Worldline has updated the information regarding its share ownership based on the notifications of crossings of by-laws thresholds and legal disclosures received since July 1, 2023.

This update may be consulted on the Company’s website at the following address worldline.com in the Stock section of the Investors section.

FORTHCOMING EVENTS

February 28, 2024 FY 2023 results





ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey – quickly, simply, and securely. With advanced payments technology, local expertise and solutions customised for hundreds of markets and industries, Worldline powers the growth of over one million businesses around the world. Worldline generated a 4.4 billion euros revenue in 2022. worldline.com

Worldline’s corporate purpose ("raison d’être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

About Worldline

