WORLDLINE: Amendment to the 2023 Universal Registration Document available Including the 2024 half-year Financial Report

Amendment to the 2023 Universal Registration Document available

Including the 2024 half-year Financial Report

Paris La Défense, August 2, 2024 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a leader in the payments industry, today announces the availability to the public and the filing with the French Autorite´ des marche´s financiers (AMF) on August 2, 2024 of an amendment of the 2023 Universal Registration Document under number D.24-0377-A01. This document includes the 2024 half-year financial report.

The Universal Registration Document is available to the public under current regulatory conditions and may be consulted on the Company’s website at the following address worldline.com in the Investors section and on the website of the AMF at the following address: amf-france.org.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Laurent Marie

E laurent.marie@worldline.com

Guillaume Delaunay

E guillaume.delaunay@worldline.com

COMMUNICATION

Sandrine van der Ghinst

E sandrine.vanderghinst@worldline.com

Hélène Carlander

E helene.carlander@worldline.com

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey – quickly, simply, and securely. With advanced payments technology, local expertise and solutions customised for hundreds of markets and industries, Worldline powers the growth of over one million businesses around the world. Worldline generated a 4.6 billion euros revenue in 2023. worldline.com

Worldline’s corporate purpose ("raison d’être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation..

FOLLOW US

Attachment