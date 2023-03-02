+++ Rückkehr der Zinsen ▪ 2023 optimales Marktumfeld für Zertifikate ▪ raiffeisenzertifikate.at ▪ in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
02.03.2023 18:00:00

Worldline - Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social

Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation

Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur :Worldline SA
Name and address of the Company :Tour Voltaire
 1, Place des Degrés
 92800 Puteaux
 (code ISIN FR 0011981968)




Date d’arrêté des informations



Declaration date		Nombre total d’actions composant le capital



Total number of shares

Nombre total de droits de vote





Total number of voting rights
28/02/2023281 770 340



281,770,340		Nombre de droits de vote théoriques : 325 199 966



Number of theoretical voting rights : 325,199,966

* Nombre de droits de vote exerçables = nombre de droits de vote théoriques (ou nombre total de droits de vote attachés aux actions) – actions privées du droit de vote

** Number of effective voting rights = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting rights

 

Attachment


