Worldline - Results of the tender offer on 2024 bonds

Worldline announces the results of the tender offer on its bonds due September 2024

Paris La Défense, 17 May 2023 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services, today announces the results of the tender offer on its bonds due in September 2024.

Worldline announces today the results of the tender offer (the "Tender Offer”) on its € 600,000,000 1.625% bonds due September 2024 (ISIN: FR0013281946) issued in 2017 (the "Series A Bonds”) and on its € 500,000,000 0.25% bonds due September 2024 (ISIN: FR0013448032) issued in 2019 (the "Series B Bonds” and together with the Series B Bonds, the "Bonds"). The Bonds are admitted to trading on Euronext Paris.

The nominal amount validly tendered and accepted for purchase by Worldline in connection with the Tender Offer amounted to € 385,600,000 and is split as follows:

€ 245,300,000 of the Series A Bonds at a purchase price of 97.656% plus 1.117% accrued interest, of which € 354,700,000 will remain outstanding after cancellation of the repurchased Bonds, and;

€ 140,300,000 of the Series B Bonds at a purchase price of 95.891% plus 0.168% accrued interest, of which € 359,700,000 will remain outstanding after cancellation of the repurchased Bonds.

The settlement date for the Tender Offer is expected to be 22 May 2023. The Bonds redeemed will be cancelled.

HSBC and Natixis acted as Dealer Managers.

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey – quickly, simply, and securely. With advanced payments technology, local expertise and solutions customised for hundreds of markets and industries, Worldline powers the growth of over one million businesses around the world. Worldline generated a 4.4 billion euros revenue in 2022. worldline.com

Worldline’s corporate purpose ("raison d’être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

