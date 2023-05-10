Worldline - Tender offer on 2024 bonds

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO,

OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL

TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Worldline announces the launch

of a tender offer on its bonds

due September 2024

Paris La Défense, 10 May 2023 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services, today announces the launch of a tender offer on its bonds due in September 2024.

Worldline announces today the launch of a tender offer for repurchase for cash (the "Tender Offer”) on its € 600,000,000 1.625% bonds due September 2024 (ISIN: FR0013281946) issued in 2017 (the "Series A Bonds") and on its € 500,000,000 0.25% bonds due September 2024 (ISIN: FR0013448032) issued in 2019 (the "Series B Bonds” and together with the Series A Bonds, the "Bonds"). The Bonds are admitted to trading on Euronext Paris.

Pursuant to the Tender Offer, Worldline offers to purchase the Bonds for cash up to an indicative maximum acceptance amount of € 300,000,000 in nominal amount. Worldline may increase or decrease and allocate such acceptance amount between each series of Bonds at its sole and absolute discretion.

This Tender Offer is being undertaken by Worldline to proactively manage its debt profile.

The Tender Offer begins on Wednesday 10 May 2023 and will expire on Tuesday 16 May 2023 at 5:00pm (CET), subject to changes as a result of any extension, termination, withdrawal, re-opening or amendment of the Tender Offer. The results are expected to be announced as soon as practicable on 17 May 2023.

This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Tender Offer Memorandum prepared in connection with the Tender Offer.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to repurchase the Bonds or an invitation to sell the Bonds, or an invitation to participate in such an offer to repurchase in, or from, any country in or from which, or from or to any person to whom, such invitation is prohibited by applicable laws and regulations. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be restricted by law and/or be subject to specific regulations. No steps have been or will be taken to comply with any registration, approval or other requirement under the laws of any jurisdiction. Persons in possession of this document are required to inform themselves and to comply with all applicable legal and regulatory restrictions. The Company makes no recommendation as to whether or not the holders of the Bonds should participate in the Tender Offer.

FORTHCOMING EVENTS

June 8, 2023 Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting

July 26, 2023 H1 2023 results October 25, 2023 Q3 2023 revenue







ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey – quickly, simply, and securely. With advanced payments technology, local expertise and solutions customised for hundreds of markets and industries, Worldline powers the growth of over one million businesses around the world. Worldline generated a 4.4 billion euros revenue in 2022. worldline.com

Worldline’s corporate purpose ("raison d’être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Laurent Marie

T +33 7 84 50 18 90

E laurent.marie@worldline.com

Benoit d’Amécourt

T +33 6 75 51 41 47

E benoit.damecourt@worldline.com

COMMUNICATION

Sandrine van der Ghinst

T +32 499 585 380

E sandrine.vanderghinst@worldline.com

Hélène Carlander

T +33 7 72 25 96 04

E helene.carlander@worldline.com

FOLLOW US

DISCLAIMER

This document contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including references, concerning the Group's expected growth and profitability in the future which may significantly impact the expected performance indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are linked to factors out of the control of the Company and not precisely estimated, such as market conditions or competitors’ behaviors. Any forward-looking statements made in this document are statements about Worldline’s beliefs and expectations and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include statements that may relate to Worldline’s plans, objectives, strategies, goals, future events, future revenues or synergies, or performance, and other information that is not historical information. Actual events or results may differ from those described in this document due to a number of risks and uncertainties that are described within the 2022 Universal Registration Document filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 28, 2023 under the filling number: D.23-0371.

Revenue organic growth and Operating Margin before Depreciation and Amortization (OMDA) improvement are presented at constant scope and exchange rate. OMDA is presented as defined in the 2022 Universal Registration Document. All amounts are presented in € million without decimal. This may in certain circumstances lead to non-material differences between the sum of the figures and the subtotals that appear in the tables. 2023 objectives are expressed at constant scope and exchange rates and according to Group’s accounting standards.

Worldline does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation or responsibility to update or amend any of the information above except as otherwise required by law.

This document is disseminated for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell, any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless they have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act”) or the securities laws of any U.S. state, or are exempt from registration. The securities that may be offered in any transaction have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or the securities laws of any U.S. state and Worldline does not intend to make a public offering of any such securities in the United States.

Attachment