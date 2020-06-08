Worldnet Payments and BBPOS Achieve Accreditation of the WisePad™ with Elavon

DUBLIN, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Worldnet Payments, a trusted provider of omni-channel payment solutions for ISV's, is delighted to announce Elavon's EMV® certification of the BBPOS WisePad™. This certification covers 27 countries in Europe, providing our partners with a single solution for all their European payment requirements.

The BBPOS WisePad™ allows Worldnet to truly meet the needs of merchants wherever they need to be, enhancing the move to Intelligent Retail and with BBPOS's market-leading mPOS security you can trust. Worldnet partners have access to a compact and mobile PIN capable EMV®, NFC and magnetic stripe reader suitable for use in multiple industries and markets, from fixed counter-top payments, to fully mobile solutions.

Building on 12 years of success in the global mPOS market, the BBPOS WisePad™ is PCI-PTS SRED and Common.SECC validated enabling payments via NFC, chip-based, or magnetic stripe cards. Utilizing the BBPOS common kernel, the WisePad™ is certified for contact EMV®, VISA payWave, MasterCard PayPass, American Express ExpressPay, Discover D-PAS, PBOC, QPBOC and UnionPay QuickPass.

Anyone developing POS software systems can now use the WisePad™ payment terminal with the Worldnet gateway - to provide a complete "POS-in-a-box" solution to merchants. It allows merchants real choice and flexibility on how to interact with customers in any business situation as it also supports communication via micro USB, Bluetooth, or Wi-Fi.

John Clarke, CEO of Worldnet Payments commented: "Worldnet and BBPOS have been very successful serving the POS sector in the US market, and this certification with Elavon now allows us to bring our joint solutions to 27 countries in Europe. The WisePad™ is the perfect device to compliment our range of omni-channel payment solutions, meeting all of our partners payment needs, from countertop to eCommerce, to mobile."

"Worldnet and BBPOS have worked together for many years and this is the latest successful joint project. We are excited to have achieved Elavon certification with Worldnet, and remain focused on delivering the most secure yet cost effective payment solutions that enable partners such as Worldnet to delight their customers as they migrate to a world of Intelligent Retail," said Stuart Taylor, Chief Product Officer at BBPOS.

About Worldnet Payments

Worldnet Payments develops frictionless payments solutions for independent software vendors. The company's omni-channel platform is used to deliver expert solutions in industries such as unattended retail, transportation, and services. Worldnet's flexible approach enables businesses to deliver a customized payment experience to their customers, including tailored workflows, branding and centralized reporting and analytics. The highly scalable cloud platform provides an advanced range of EMV-enabled products and services across channels including eCommerce, Mobile, PoS and iPoS.

For more information, contact marketing@worldnettps.com or visit http://www.worldnetpayments.com

About BBPOS

BBPOS is a globally respected innovator, designer, and manufacturer of end-to-end mobile POS solutions, serving key sectors including mobile merchants, retail, hospitality, delivery, transport, and government. BBPOS has shipped more than 6 million POS devices globally and is a key supplier to some of the payment and retail industries most innovative companies. BBPOS has offices in Hong Kong, Atlanta, Sacramento, London, Singapore and Shenzhen.

The company's world-class engineering team has developed a family of innovative POS devices delivering quality solutions while implementing the highest security standards. Products are designed with the flexibility to securely manage any transaction, in any environment, anywhere in the world.

For more information, contact marketing@bbpos.com or visit http://www.bbpos.com

