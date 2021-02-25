World's First 24-Hour Global Venture Investor Conference "Emergence 2021" to launch on Friday 5 March 2021

The world's first 24-hour Global Venture Investor Conference, Emergence 2021, will launch on Friday 5 March 2021

The event will be hosted by Wholesale Investor, an Australian based leading private investment platform

More than 100 high growth emerging companies seeking capital and strategic opportunities will participate in the event

More than 10,000 delegates are expected to attend the event as it is live streamed globally

Globally recognised keynote speakers will present individually and in panel discussions highlighting the latest investment trends

Emergence 2021 represents a true world first, the first time globally that a venture investor conference has virtually streamed for 24 hours and 'followed the sun' for the global investment community

SYDNEY, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- The world's first 24-hour Global Venture Investor Conference, Emergence 2021, will launch on Friday 5 March 2021. Leading private investment platform Wholesale Investor will host the event, virtually showcasing emerging growth companies from around the world. Emergence 2021 will stream virtually for 24 hours starting in Sydney, Australia and following the sun, around the globe.

More than 100 high growth emerging companies seeking capital and strategic opportunities will participate in the event, and more than 10,000 delegates are expected to attend the event as it is live streamed globally. Companies will present to a global network of high-net-worth, professional and family office investors and CEOs. Industry participation is represented by Governments, Corporates and Professional service firms.

Emergence 2021 sessions will feature Keynotes and Panel discussions on the latest investment trends in AI, Fintech, Genomics, Life Sciences, Renewable Energy, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, ESG, STEM and Deeptech, from renowned Venture Investors.

The world-first conference has been created as a response to the global pandemic over the last 12 months, forcing Founders and Investors to quickly become familiar with engaging over video conferencing platforms. This challenge has quickly become an opportunity for providing companies with global access to investors without travelling.

Speakers at Emergence include angel investor Jason Calacanis, QLD Government Deputy Director-General Sarah Pearson, Leonie Hill Capital TMT Sector Head Wee Meng Thoo, Managing Partner of Vickers Ventures Jeff Chi, serial entrepreneur and high-growth CEO Rishi Khanna, UVCA Executive Director Olga Afanasyeva, and other high-profile speakers and panellists from a broad range of sectors.

Emergence 2021 is proudly supported by global partners and sponsors including Kaspersky, Flanders Trade and Investment, InvestHK, Investec, BMYG, CRIISP, Queensland Government, Enterprise Singapore, NZTE, and Polish Investment and Trade Agency.

Wholesale Investor CEO and Managing Director Steve Torso said:

"Launching a world's first is truly a momentous challenge and achievement and we couldn't be any prouder to bring Emergence 2021 to the global investment community. Recognising the opportunity, our team has worked tirelessly to coordinate over global time zones and with presenters to coordinate the world's first global venture investment conference.

Wholesale Investor's mission is to utilise platforms, partners and technology to bring together venture investors and emerging growth companies from around the world. Emergence brings together the leaders and innovators who are leading the companies of tomorrow. COVID-19 has accelerated that mission by allowing us to place a spotlight on the global innovation and investment community.

In addition, the use of Brella's event software and AI matchmaking feature of the event app will facilitate networking and dealmaking. Brella utilises AI-Matchmaking to make relevant connections between Founders and Investors and CRIISP to facilitate dealmaking. Everything we have done is to remove the friction from the process of discovery, consideration and transactions."

To register for attendance please visit https://www.emergence2021.com

Wholesale Investor

Wholesale Investor is the leading investment platform that connects innovative, emerging companies that are looking to raise capital with an active, engaged and growing ecosystem of over 29,400 high-net-worth and professional investors, fund managers, family offices, PE and VC firms, and government bodies. To learn more please visit: www.wholesaleinvestor.com.au

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worlds-first-24-hour-global-venture-investor-conference-emergence-2021-to-launch-on-friday-5-march-2021-301235786.html

SOURCE Wholesale Investor