01.03.2022 11:38:00

World's First Satellite Named after Sport Competition Launched, Providing Technological Support for 2021 FISU WUG

CHENGDU, China, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of February 27, the Executive Committee of 2021 FISU WUG indicated that the launch of the Long March 8 Yao-2 carrier rocket, with a payload of the "WUG" satellite, concluded in complete success from the Wenchang Space Launch Site. This is the world's first ever satellite named after a sport competition, and will provide a diverse array of satellite data resources and application services for the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games, which is slated to commence in June this year.

SOURCE Executive Committee of 2021 FISU WUG

