World's First Truly Global Handheld Satellite PTT Radio Makes Commercial Debut

MCLEAN, Va., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) and partner Icom Incorporated today announced the commercial availability of the world's first dedicated satellite push-to-talk (PTT) radio. The Icom IC-SAT100 is the only Iridium PTT capable Land-Mobile Radio (LMR) offering real-time communications at the push of a button between groups of individuals, each of whom can be anywhere on the planet. This combined product and service offering provides critical communications beyond the range of trunked radio networks and as an emergency back-up, providing business continuity and security for customers around the world.

The Icom IC-SAT100 can interoperate with existing LMR networks and be managed over the air through the Iridium PTT Command Center, simplifying device administration. This new satellite PTT radio is being highlighted at the 2019 ConnecTechAsia/CommunicAsia tradeshow at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore this week and can be found on display at the Iridium booth, #1Q2-01.

"The industry spoke, and we listened. There is a clear demand for this type of Iridium Connected® product," said Bryan Hartin, executive vice president of sales and marketing, Iridium. "This new satellite PTT device is unlike anything ever offered commercially in terms of capability, and it would not have been possible without the great partnership we've built with Icom, who are de-facto experts and leaders in the LMR industry. Icom has created a small, lightweight and very high performing radio that's perfect for LMR users. We look forward to many more collaborations with Icom in the future."

Featuring an industrial, radio-style design that keeps dispatched personnel connected beyond the reach of traditional LMR networks, the IC-SAT100's commercial availability has been highly anticipated by government agencies, NGOs, first responders, law enforcement, search-and-rescue organizations and businesses. These organizations expressed demand for ways to easily integrate a satellite PTT solution with their existing LMR communications. Iridium responded and engaged with Icom to deliver a true LMR PTT experience through satellite connectivity. The IC-SAT100 is also compatible with existing Icom portfolio accessories and the new VE-PG4, an interoperability gateway feature that allows for integration with any existing deployed LMR systems. No other commercially available PTT device has the design, functionality and coverage of the IC-SAT100.

"The IC-SAT100 build is based upon our design and manufacturing experience in virtually every kind of radio we have produced since 1954. It is our first satellite PTT radio, but with the extensive support from Iridium, we are bringing the right product to the market with the quality and reliability Icom is known for," said Hiro Nakaoka, executive officer & director international sales department.

The IC-SAT100 is a compact, user-friendly radio with military grade ruggedness and includes a high audio speaker to ensure communications clarity, even in high ambient noise environments. Radio-style control knobs and a familiar LMR user interface make the IC-SAT100 incredibly easy to operate for existing radio users. With real-time, one-to-many communication at the push of a button, and Iridium's truly global coverage, the new device ensures reliability of communication between work teams in isolated areas. Users will know that regardless of where in the world they need to deploy personnel and assets, they will remain within coverage.

The new device will be available through a combination of Iridium's and Icom's existing partner networks. To request more information about the product visit www.iridium.com/IC-SAT100.

