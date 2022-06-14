World's Largest Crypto Brokerage Platform BitKan Welcomes MEXC Global As Its Ninth Strategic Partner

SINGAPORE, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BitKan, the largest cryptocurrency brokerage exchange globally, announces a strategic partnership with major exchange MEXC Global (abbreviated as "MEXC"). This will pave the way for BitKan to have the largest amount of crypto tokens offered by a centralized trading platform globally.

MEXC will be added into BitKan Smart Trade' s trading depth along with 8 other established exchanges (Binance, OKX, Huobi, FTX, Bit.com, Gate.io, Bitfinex and Poloniex). Combining all partner exchanges' liquidity and order books, users will be able to trade cryptocurrencies listed across these 9 exchanges on BitKan with a single account at even better prices.

Currently, BitKan provides over 1200 tradeable cryptocurrencies. After the full onboarding of MEXC, BitKan will list more cryptocurrencies daily and is set to be the centralized crypto trading platform with most tokens globally.

CEO of BitKan, Leon Liu, said: "Since 2012, BitKan has always strived to provide more functions and coin varieties to our users. We continuously look for quality partners and are honored to have MEXC onboard to further strengthen our advantages. It will also open a new ground for us to reach more users and crypto communities. We welcome global users to trade their favorite coins on BitKan and discover more crypto gems."

MEXC has been growing rapidly since 2018, with key licenses and passing jurisdictions in Australia, Estonia and the United States. John Chen, CEO of MEXC, said: "Our operation in Asia is now expanding faster than ever, and we're happy to have BitKan helping us connect with more cryptocurrency traders and offer seamless user experience in the local market. This integration will allow BitKan users to take advantage of differences in funding rates across MEXC and more top-tier exchanges and execute arbitrage strategies."

Based in Singapore, BitKan is backed by IDG Capital which is also a shareholder of Coinbase. To date, BitKan has served over 5 million users in 170 countries. Moving forward, BitKan will continue looking to work with other leading partners like MEXC for more top cryptocurrencies listings at better prices. BitKan users can also look forward to a greater range of services in collaboration with our partners in future.

