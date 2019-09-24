World's Largest Underwater Theme Park Dive Bahrain Opens in the Kingdom of Bahrain

MANAMA, Bahrain, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dive Bahrain, the world's largest underwater theme park spanning an area of 100,000m2, complete with a sunken Boeing 747, is now open to diving enthusiasts.

The site, in close proximity to Bahrain International Airport, has a 70m-long decommissioned Boeing 747 as its centerpiece, the largest aircraft ever to be intentionally submerged. The world-class project was developed in close cooperation between the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) and the Supreme Council for Environment (SCE).

Dive Bahrain aims to provide visitors with the opportunity to enjoy a unique diving experience within a large area. In addition to the Boeing 747, the newly opened underwater theme park will feature a replica of a traditional Bahraini pearl merchant's house, which is being overseen by Diyar Al Muharraq, artificial coral reefs and other sculptures that will be fabricated and submerged to provide a safe haven for coral reef growth and to ensure a sustainable habitat for marine life.

The eco-friendly park will also provide researchers a rich source of information on marine ecologies, and will enhance environmental awareness on the importance of preserving marine life.

The theme park forms part of the BTEA's strategy of boosting tourism and further promoting this vital sector by making greater use of the Kingdom's natural assets. The park is expected to attract global recognition and become an international tourist attraction, given its size and location as well as the unique experience it will offer to both tourists and diving enthusiasts.

Since its successful submersion, professional divers from registered dive centers have conducted intermittent inspections of the aircraft to ensure the park's safety to both professional and leisure divers.

The eco-friendly project will see Bahrain emerge as a key player in the field of eco-tourism and marine wildlife preservation by incorporating international environmental standards.

For more information or to book your next underwater dive experience please visit: www.divebahrain.com. The website includes a list of registered dive centers, and has been developed to provide visitors with a guide to the underwater theme park.

SOURCE Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority