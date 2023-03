World’s richest people lost total of $10tn in 2022, report finds

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Triple shock of energy, economy and geopolitical issues caused biggest annual decline in ultra-wealth since 2010The world’s richest people lost a combined $10tn (£8.3tn) last year as they suffered a triple shock – energy, economic and geopolitical.The 218,000 people classed as “ultra-high net worth individuals” (UHNWIs) saw their combined fortune fall by 10% from $101.5tn in 2021 to $91.4tn in 2022, according to Knight Frank’s wealth report published on Wednesday. It is the biggest annual decline in the fortunes of the super-rich since the annual study was first published in 2010. Continue reading...