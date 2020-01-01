LAS VEGAS, Jan. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Summits Institute presents the 2020 World's Top 100 Doctors in Dentistry. The honorary recognition is a lifetime achievement award for exceptional services rendered to the art and science of the profession of dentistry.

The Global Summits Institute is a preeminent peer-to-peer organization in recognizing leading doctors, dentists, and specialists who exemplify clinical excellence, innovation, research, organizational leadership, and entrepreneurship in serving humanity and advancing the global healthcare industry.

Each member had been nominated by their peers and selected by a committee of their colleagues. Renowned clinicians, experts, key opinion leaders, surgeons, researchers, executives, innovators, and specialists were represented. 100 doctors from more than 70 countries were ratified.

