03.07.2019 22:00:00
Worldwide $4Bn+ Smart Thermostat Market Analysis by Product, Component, Technology, Application and Region (2019-2024)
DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Thermostat Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart thermostat market reached a value of US$ 1.32 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 4.07 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 20.87% during 2019-2024.
This report provides a deep insight into the global smart thermostat market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
Market Insights
Over the years, there has been a significant rise in the installation of smart home systems and technologies in households. This is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the global smart thermostat market.
Moreover, there has been a surge in the sales of various smart home voice assistants such as Amazon Echo and Google Home which is further driving the growth of the market.
In addition, as smart thermostats help in saving electricity, their sales have been influenced by the augmented demand for energy efficient solutions. This represents another factor which is positively influencing the market growth.
Market Summary
Based on the product, the market has been segmented into standalone smart thermostats, connected smart thermostats and learning smart thermostats.
On the basis of component, the global smart thermostat market has been segregated into display, temperature sensor, humidity sensor, motion sensor and others.
Based on technology, the market has been segmented into wired and wireless smart thermostats. Further, the wireless smart thermostat market has been segregated into WiFi, Zig Bee and others.
Based on application, the market has been segmented into residential, commercial and industrial.
Region-wise, the global smart thermostat market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America represents the biggest market for smart thermostats.
The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Nest Labs, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Ecobee, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, Tado GmbH, Control4 Corporation, Carrier Corporation and Nortek, Inc.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Smart Thermostat Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product
5.4 Market Breakup by Component
5.5 Market Breakup by Technology
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
5.9 SWOT Analysis
5.9.1 Overview
5.9.2 Strengths
5.9.3 Weaknesses
5.9.4 Opportunities
5.9.5 Threats
5.10 Value Chain Analysis
5.10.1 Overview
5.10.2 Research and Development
5.10.3 Raw Material Procurement
5.10.4 Manufacturing
5.10.5 Marketing
5.10.6 Distribution
5.10.7 End-Use
5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.11.1 Overview
5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.11.4 Degree of Competition
5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Standalone Smart Thermostats
6.2 Connected Smart Thermostats
6.3 Learning Smart Thermostats
7 Market Breakup by Component
7.1 Display
7.2 Temperature Sensors
7.3 Humidity Sensors
7.4 Motion Sensors
7.5 Others
8 Market Breakup by Technology
8.1 Wired
8.2 Wireless
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Residential
9.2 Commercial
9.3 Industrial
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.5 Latin America
11 Smart Thermostat Manufacturing Process
11.1 Product Overview
11.2 Raw Material Requirements
11.3 Manufacturing Process
11.4 Key Success and Risk Factors
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Market Structure
12.2 Key Players
12.3 Profiles of Key Players
12.3.1 Nest Labs Inc.
12.3.2 Honeywell International Inc.
12.3.3 Ecobee Inc.
12.3.4 Emerson Electric Co.
12.3.5 Schneider Electric SE
12.3.6 Tado GmbH
12.3.7 Control4 Corporation
12.3.8 Carrier Corporation
12.3.9 Nortek Inc.
