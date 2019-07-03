Worldwide $4Bn+ Smart Thermostat Market Analysis by Product, Component, Technology, Application and Region (2019-2024)

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Thermostat Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart thermostat market reached a value of US$ 1.32 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 4.07 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 20.87% during 2019-2024.



This report provides a deep insight into the global smart thermostat market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Market Insights



Over the years, there has been a significant rise in the installation of smart home systems and technologies in households. This is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the global smart thermostat market.



Moreover, there has been a surge in the sales of various smart home voice assistants such as Amazon Echo and Google Home which is further driving the growth of the market.



In addition, as smart thermostats help in saving electricity, their sales have been influenced by the augmented demand for energy efficient solutions. This represents another factor which is positively influencing the market growth.



Market Summary



Based on the product, the market has been segmented into standalone smart thermostats, connected smart thermostats and learning smart thermostats.



On the basis of component, the global smart thermostat market has been segregated into display, temperature sensor, humidity sensor, motion sensor and others.



Based on technology, the market has been segmented into wired and wireless smart thermostats. Further, the wireless smart thermostat market has been segregated into WiFi, Zig Bee and others.



Based on application, the market has been segmented into residential, commercial and industrial.



Region-wise, the global smart thermostat market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America represents the biggest market for smart thermostats.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Nest Labs, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Ecobee, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, Tado GmbH, Control4 Corporation, Carrier Corporation and Nortek, Inc.



