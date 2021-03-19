Worldwide 5G Equipment Industry to 2026 - Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Equipment Market by End-Users (Retail Sector and Non-Retail Sector), Components and Geography - Global Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global 5G Equipment Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 33.1%, reaching $50.3 billion by 2026

The major factors impelling the market growth are rapidly increasing usage of smartphones in the past few decades, which result in a rise in the mobile data traffic and enormously increased mobile data usage in overall industries creating demand for 5G technology. Apart from that, the delay in the normalization of spectrum regulation is hindering the market growth.



Research Methodology



The 5G equipment market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology, along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study. The participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:



The 5G Equipment Market size and analysis is emphasized by various segments such as end-user, components, and geography.



End-User: Market Size & Analysis

Retail Sector

Non-retail Sector

Components: Market Size & Analysis

AAU

BBU

RRU

Small cells

Macro cells

RF Filter

Phase shifters

Geography: Market Size & Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The 5G equipment market based on end-user is segregated into two sectors, such as the retail sector and the non-retail sector. The non-retailer segment tends to have a large share in the market due to the future potential of the evolution of 5G technology in the non-retailer sector as well as the sprouting opportunities in the internet of things and machine to machine communication technologies, and 5G technology is anticipated to play a significant role in the other non-retailer sector.



In the 5G equipment market, among the AAU, BBU, RRU, Small cells, Macro cells, RF Filter, and Phase shifters in the market segmentation of components, the small cells are widely deployed in the present scenario. Since small cells enable flexibility, capable of providing quality of service at the minimum cost, and moreover, it is ecologically friendly as it minimizes the cell towers and it delivers a seamless signal with low power.



Further, the geographical market of 5G Equipment is divided amidst North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is the largest contributor in the market share among other regions due to the large number of research and development activities in 5G network and also the early adoption of new and latest technologies such as wearables, automatic cars, the internet of things, and other smart appliances which require advanced, fast and reliable network which is possible with 5G technology. On the other hand, Europe is standing in the second position in the market share due to the high interest of the government is investing in the 5G framework for the rapid deployment of this network in this region.



The extremely increasing demand for 5G technology globally is boosting the demand for the 5G equipment market. The other major reasons for the demand for this market are the fast and reliability of the 5G network; in telecommunications, there is a thriving adoption of virtual networking architecture and rising machine to machine connections among the number of industries. Apart from that, the rising demand from various numbers of applications is creating an opportunity for increasing demand for 5G network.



Huawei Technologies, Nokia, Qualcomm, Samsung, Singtel, SK Telecom, Ericsson, Telenor, ZTE, Mavenir, NTT Docomo, Siklu Communication, and Comba Telecom Systems. These companies play a major role in the 5G Equipment market growth.



Therefore, with the increasing technology and the soaring requirements of the end-users in terms of network, it is predicted that the 5G Equipment market would grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This report will depict an overall analysis of the factors driving the market growth.

This study divides the 5G equipment market inclusively and denotes the adjacent market size prediction for all subdivisions among different regions.

The research assists shareholders of the market in getting a perspective of the pulse of the market and gives the details on major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.

This study also helps shareholders to apprehend the value-chain of the 5G infrastructure market along with the latest research.

This research gives the analysis of the competitors in the market for the shareholders to obtain more information on competition to develop their position in the market.

