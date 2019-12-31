Worldwide Advanced Image-guided Surgery Systems Markets to 2024: Analysis on Applications in Cancer Treatment, Neurology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Otorhinolaryngology, Dentistry, and More

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Image-guided Surgery Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

IGS is becoming a popular aid for surgeons, helping them to visualize the area they are working on with a controllable field of view. This is especially important in those cases in which the body part is very narrow, small or hidden, for example when the surgeon has to perform the dilation of a passageway (e.g., artery, sinus, eustachian tube, or larynx), the insertion of needles such as in liver ablation, a small incision or drilling.



Several technological advances that have occurred during the past twenty years, including higher resolution imaging, 3D imaging, and robotics, have contributed to the increasing demand for image-guided surgery systems. These innovations have allowed practitioners to receive useful feedback and have provided guidance for carrying out more effective and accurate surgeries.



Image-guided surgery is also becoming a sought-after technique for minimally invasive medical procedures since it permits to optimize the amount of tissue removed during surgery, minimizing negative side effects as well as the patient's discomfort and recovery time. In addition, to guide surgery instruments, IGS systems are also adopted for insertion of diagnostic, therapeutic, and biopsy devices or other products (e.g., imaging contrast agents) through channels created by the physician or naturally existing in the human body, such as intestines, colon, and circulatory system.



The report includes:

An overview of the advanced image-guided surgery (IGS) systems and their widespread healthcare applications

Regional dynamics of the global IGS technologies market covering regions, including the U.S., APAC, Europe and rest of the world with data estimation for 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Current technologies assessment as well as outlining trends that are expected to contribute to market growth for these imaging technologies

Discussion of various IGS imaging technologies and their most relevant applications in cancer treatment, neurology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otorhinolaryngology, oral-maxillofacial medicine, dentistry, gastroenterology, urology, gynecology, and cardiology

Information on advantages and challenges in using these techniques together; as well as current and emerging trends within this spectrum

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Technology Highlights and Market Outlook

Image-guided Surgery Systems



Applications of Image-guided Surgery Systems

Cancer Treatment

Neurology

Ophthalmology

Orthopedics

Otorhinolaryngology

Oral-Maxillofacial Medicine and Dentistry

Gastroenterology, Urology and Gynecology

Cardiology

Types of Advanced Image-guided Surgery Systems

3D Imaging

Fluorescence-guided Surgery

Image-guided Surgery with Head-Mounted Displays

Optical Coherence Tomography and 4D Imaging

Mobile Image-guided Surgery

Robot-assisted Surgery

Hybrid Image-guided Surgery

Multimodal Systems

Major Issues and Technological Trends

Near-infrared Fluorescence Imaging

Label-free Technologies

Networking and Advanced Computing

Theranostics

Recent Achievements due to Advanced Image-guided Surgery Systems



Market Outlook for Image-guided Surgery Systems

List of Tables

Table 1: Applications of Image-guided Surgery

Table 2: Current and Emerging Trends in Image-guided Surgery Technology

Table 3: Global Market for Image-guided Surgery Systems, by Region, Through 2024



List of Figures

Figure 1: Global Market Shares of Image-guided Surgery Systems, by Region, 2024

