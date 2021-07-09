Worldwide Agricultural Harvester Industry to 2026 - Featuring Mahindra Tractor, Krone North America and Yanmar Company Among Others

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Harvester Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural harvester market reached a value of US$ 28.8 Billion in 2020. Agricultural harvesters are employed by farmers to harvest grain crops. They perform three major tasks - reaping, threshing and winnowing. These harvesters are used to increase farm production in a short time and their utilization has proved to be better than conventional harvesting methods. Moreover, agricultural practices are steadily becoming dependent on machines and tools, such as harvesters, as they help to minimize farm drudgery, enhance productivity, lower crop production costs and significantly bring down harvest losses.



Several regions across the globe are experiencing a shortage of labor force which has led farmers to make a shift towards mechanization. In line with this, numerous governments are promoting the use of equipment to boost farm output. They are offering subsidies and necessary training to farmers which, in turn, is propelling the sales of these harvesters.

Furthermore, vendors are consistently upgrading their equipment with telemetry and intelligent sensing technologies to enhance convenience and efficiency. Other new features such as GPS and navigation systems have also been incorporated in these harvesters to help in carrying out operations with more precision. Other factors driving the demand of harvesters include increasing food demand, rising rural incomes, increasing adoption of modern farming practices, etc. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global agricultural harvester market to reach a value of US$ 38.70 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Deere & Company (John Deere), CNH Industrial, AGCO Corporation, CLAAS, Mahindra Tractor, Krone North America Inc., Yanmar Company Limited, Alois Pottinger Maschinenfabrik Ges.m.b.H., Dewulf, Foton Lovol International Heavy Industry, Lely Group, Ploeger Agro, Preet Agro Industries, SAME Deutz-Fahr, Sampo Rosenlew, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global agricultural harvester market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global agricultural harvester industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global agricultural harvester industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drive type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global agricultural harvester industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global agricultural harvester industry?

What is the structure of the global agricultural harvester industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global agricultural harvester industry?

What are the profit margins in the global agricultural harvester industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Agricultural Harvester Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Drive Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Combine Harvester

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Forage Harvester

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Drive Type

7.1 Four-Wheel Drive Harvester

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Two-Wheel Drive Harvester

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Wheat

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Rice

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Maize

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Barley

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Deere & Company (John Deere)

14.3.2 CNH Industrial

14.3.3 AGCO Corporation

14.3.4 CLAAS

14.3.5 Mahindra Tractor

14.3.6 Krone North America Inc.

14.3.7 Yanmar Company Limited

14.3.8 Alois Pottinger Maschinenfabrik Ges.m.b.H.

14.3.9 Dewulf

14.3.10 Foton Lovol International Heavy Industry

14.3.11 Lely Group

14.3.12 Ploeger Agro

14.3.13 Preet Agro Industries

14.3.14 SAME Deutz-Fahr

14.3.15 Sampo Rosenlew



