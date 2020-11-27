Worldwide Aircraft De-Icing Industry to 2025 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft De-Icing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft de-icing market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Aircraft de-icing refers to the process of removing ice, snow and frost from the surface of the aircraft. De-icing agents are usually manufactured using ethylene glycol and propylene glycol-based fluids, along with water, corrosion inhibitors, wetting agents and dyes. These agents reduce the freezing point of water and assist in cleaning various components of the aircraft, such as wings, fuselage, control surface, fan blades, engine inlets, propellers, sensors and landing gear. De-icing agents are commonly available in type I, II, III and IV variants that are also used for decontaminating the aircraft body prior to the take-off. As a result, they find extensive applications across the military and commercial aviation sector.



Significant growth in the aviation industry is one of the key factors creating a positive impact on the market. Aircraft manufacturers are increasingly emphasizing on enhancing passenger comfort and ensuring secure take-off and landing operations, especially during winters. Furthermore, modernization and improvements in the airport ground for handling equipment are also augmenting the market growth. Various technological advancements, such as the advent of novel infrared, hot water, tempered steam, forced air, electro-expulsive separation and electro-mechanical expulsion de-icing systems, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.



In line with this, de-icing agents manufacturers are also developing environment-friendly product variants, thereby contributing to the market growth. Airlines are adopting these recyclable agents to minimize the operational costs of the aircraft and reduce the risks of icing hazards. Other factors, including rising passenger and cargo traffic across the globe, along with increasing construction of new airports, especially in the developing countries, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global aircraft de-icing market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being B/E Aerospace Inc. (Rockwell Collins Inc.), BASF SE, Clariant AG, General Atomic Technologies, Global Ground Support LLC (Air T Inc.), JBT Corporation (FMC Technologies), Kilfrost Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, Tronair Inc., UTC Aerospace Systems (Collins Aerospace) and Vestergaard Company A/S.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global aircraft de-icing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global aircraft de-icing market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fluid type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the equipment?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global aircraft de-icing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Aircraft De-Icing Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Fluid Type

6.1 Type I

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Type II

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Type III

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Type IV

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Military

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Commercial

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Equipment

8.1 De-Icing Trucks

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Sweepers

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.2 Market Forecast

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Market Trends

9.2.4.2 Market Forecast

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.5.1 Market Trends

9.2.5.2 Market Forecast

9.2.6 Indonesia

9.2.6.1 Market Trends

9.2.6.2 Market Forecast

9.2.7 Others

9.2.7.1 Market Trends

9.2.7.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Market Trends

9.3.4.2 Market Forecast

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Market Trends

9.3.5.2 Market Forecast

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 Market Trends

9.3.6.2 Market Forecast

9.3.7 Others

9.3.7.1 Market Trends

9.3.7.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.1.1 Market Trends

9.4.1.2 Market Forecast

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.2.1 Market Trends

9.4.2.2 Market Forecast

9.4.3 Others

9.4.3.1 Market Trends

9.4.3.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

9.5.3 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 B/E Aerospace Inc. (Rockwell Collins Inc.)

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 BASF SE

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Clariant AG

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 General Atomic Technologies

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Global Ground Support LLC (Air T Inc.)

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 JBT Corporation (FMC Technologies)

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.7 Kilfrost Ltd.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.8 The Dow Chemical Company

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Tronair Inc.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 UTC Aerospace Systems (Collins Aerospace)

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.11 Vestergaard Company A/S)

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials



