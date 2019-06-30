Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® Discusses New Developments in Alzheimer's Treatment with AZTherapies

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is pleased to announce an exclusive interview with Dr. David Emaleh, Chairman and Founder of AZTherapies to discuss their breakthrough innovation in Alzheimer's Treatment.

AZTherapies is an advanced clinical-stage drug development company creating the next generation of therapeutics to treat Alzheimer's disease and other neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative conditions. Their research is centered around the triggers of Alzheimer's disease progression, namely the accumulation of Amyloid-Beta plaques and concomitant neuroinflammation.

"Alzheimer's disease is devastating for the subjects, painful for the families and has a detrimental effect on society," says Dr. Emaleh. "We have to look at what happens – how the landscape of these drugs have failed. As therapists, we are trying to have two safe drugs that can treat the disease for along period of time. For the third part, we are trying to homogenize the group and treat patients earlier. We do this by testing the subjects, looking at their spinal fluid, and examining the biomarkers that tell us what is happening in the brain to determine the early part of the disease."

For more information about AZ Therapies, visit aztherapies.com and tune in to Fox Business Network as sponsored content on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 5:30pm EST and Bloomberg International on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 7:30pm GMT and Sunday, June30, 2019 at 10:30am D.F. and 3:00pm HKT.

