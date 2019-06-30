Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®: See Broadway Energy Discuss Their Innovative, Cost-Saving Energy Solutions

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is pleased to announce an exclusive interview with Broadway Energy CEO Tassan Jatikusuma to discuss how their energy solutions help businesses and homeowners save money.

Founded in 2010, Broadway Energy helps businesses and homeowners strategically manage and use energy. The company is committed to providing the highest level of professionalism, personalized solutions and competitive prices. Broadway Energy is headquartered in Hicksville, New York.

Jatikusuma says that Broadway Energy offers many innovative solutions for the problem of high energy costs. He explains, "Right now, we have four solutions for the problem of high energy costs. The first one is called procurement of energy. What we do is try to find the best pricing for your energy bill. The second solution is solar energy. We have a great program for solar energy for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut where the customer does not pay out of pocket for installation. The third program we have is LED lights. The LED lights program that we have is no money upfront and that's including installation. The last program is a bill audit."

For more information about Broadway Energy, visit broadwayenergyus.com

