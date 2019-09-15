Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®: See Cold Daddy Introduce Their Revolutionary Cold Water Sports Therapy Technology for Athletes

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is pleased to announce an exclusive interview with Cold Daddy CEO Hobby Howell to discuss their game-changing water therapy that doesn't require ice.

Cold Daddy is an innovative company that has developed a game-changing way for athletes to receive sports therapy without ice. Traditional cold water therapy involves hauling and dumping ice repetitively in order to keep water cold. With a Cold Daddy chiller, the need for ice is eliminated, allowing athletic trainers to focus their time and energy where it really matters. Cold Daddy is durable and portable, giving athletic trainers the ability to take it on the field, on the road or wherever it is needed most.

Howell says that there are numerous benefits of athletes and sports teams using Cold Daddy instead of ice. He explains, "First, there's a financial benefit. At several of the schools where we have introduced Cold Daddy, they tell me that they're saving more than ten-thousand dollars a year in ice costs. There's also the benefit of having your trainers not hauling ice all day and monitoring that temperature but instead doing things that trainers ought to be doing rather than the manual labor part. Those are two of the big benefits. The other is that you could take this on the road with you and you don't have to worry about an ice source. If you're traveling out of town, some teams will take these with them so that they know they'll have a good, constant ice bath temperature without having to worry about ice."

For more information about Cold Daddy, visit ColdDaddy.com and tune in to Fox Business Network as sponsored content on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 5:30pm EST and Bloomberg International on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 7:30pm GMT and Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 10:30am D.F. and 3:00pm HKT.

