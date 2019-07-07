Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®: See Hemphill Brothers Introduce Their Luxurious, Custom-Designed Tour Buses

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is pleased to announce an exclusive interview with Hemphill Brothers President/CEO Trent Hemphill and Chairman/Treasurer Joey Hemphill to discuss their beautiful, custom-design coach company.

Hemphill Brothers is the premier designer of custom tour buses. The company provides tour buses for Cher, Fleetwood Mac, Paul McCartney, Journey, Florida Georgia Line, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Amy Grant, Van Halen and more. Hemphill Brothers is located in Nashville, Tennessee.

Trent Hemphill says that Hemphill Brothers has grown steadily over the years. He explains, "We started in 1980, and the music industry had really kicked off by the 1990s. Touring and the live experience became more and more popular. Our client base began to need more buses to tour. That's how we grew initially, but then we started getting calls from Good Morning America. They used our tour buses for years. And we got a call from The Oprah Winfrey Show and we started doing buses for her tour. And that opened up a lot of different calls from around the country and allowed us to grow."

For more information about tour buses from Hemphill Brothers, visit HemphillBrothers.com and tune in to Fox Business Network as sponsored content on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 5:30pm EST and Bloomberg International on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 7:30pm GMT and Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 10:30am D.F. and 3:00pm HKT.

About Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®

Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is a weekly half-hour show featuring global executives sharing their business insights and framing the opportunities shaping their industries. Hosted by a business mogul, Kathy Ireland interviews some of the brightest minds in business today. The show broadcasts on Fox Business Network as part of their sponsored content line up and globally on Bloomberg International.

Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® extends beyond the weekly on-air program with digital content delivered on various video platforms and across social media.

