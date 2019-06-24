Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®: See How Makers Nutrition Shared Their Role as a One-Stop Shop Supplement Manufacturer

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After successful airings on Bloomberg International, Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is pleased to announce an exclusive interview with Makers Nutrition President/CEO Jason Provenzano and Senior Vice President Steve Finnegan to discuss the company's innovations in nutraceutical manufacturing.

Makers Nutrition is a leading, award-winning vitamin, supplement and nutraceutical manufacturer with the tools to help businesses grow in the wellness industry. The company is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

Finnegan says that Makers Nutrition is revolutionary in their approach in the supplement manufacturing world. He explains, "One of the things that sets us apart from everyone else is our concept of having a one-stop shop for supplement companies to come to. Rather than hiring a manufacturing services company, another company to do design, another for printing, another for logistics and fulfillment, our concept allows the client to rely on us for all of those things. We have the top people in the industry and the correct facilities to provide all of these services, making it much cheaper and much more efficient for the client. Plus, with our price, quality and service, we provide the best value in the industry."

JL Haber, Vice President of Programming for Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®, is thrilled to feature Makers Nutrition. He says, "When it comes to supplement manufacturing services, is there anything Makers Nutrition can't do? Their unique approach to supplement manufacturing has made them a leader in the space. They work hard every day to keep the supplement business healthy and thriving -- and they do it exceptionally well. We're honored to have this revolutionary company on our show."

