Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®: See Just Energy Take A Closer Look At Their Game-Changing Renewable Energy Solutions

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is pleased to announce an exclusive interview with Just Energy CEO Patrick McCullough to discuss the company's leading energy efficiency solutions.

Established in 1997, Just Energy is a leading retail consumer company specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficiency solutions and renewable energy options. With offices located across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, Just Energy serves approximately 1.7 million residential and commercial customers, providing homes and businesses with a broad range of energy solutions that deliver comfort, convenience and control. Just Energy stands by its vision to be the gold standard in retail energy delivering stability, value and innovation in every customer, shareholder, employee and community relationship. This vision serves as the framework for every aspect of Just Energy's business.

McCullough says that one way that Just Energy stands out is by providing educational resources for its customers. He explains, "We offer a mobile app with some very interesting diagnostic information on your energy footprint. Additionally, we send weekly emails to our customers telling them how they used energy and what can be done to save energy. Whether you're a technologically savvy customer that's very interested in the details or one who's simply not interested, we can be there for you."

JL Haber, Vice President of Programming for Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®, is thrilled to feature Just Energy. He says, "There are some very exciting recent developments in the energy industry -- and Just Energy is leading the way. This innovative company is reshaping the energy industry by connecting products that customers want with utilities that they need. Just Energy is such a breath of fresh air in the global energy industry. We're so happy to have Just Energy on our show."

For more information about Just Energy, visit JustEnergy.com and tune in to Fox Business Network as sponsored content on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 5:30pm EST and Bloomberg International on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 7:30pm GMT and Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 10:30am D.F. and 3:00pm HKT.

