Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®: See Rapid Release Technology Introduce Their Innovative Approach to Relaxing Muscles and Relieving Pain

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® has announced an exclusive interview with Rapid Release Technology President Dr. Stanley Stanbridge and Vice President of Sales and Marketing Jeff Maier to discuss their innovative technology, High-Speed Vibration Therapy. The segment will air on Fox Business Network as sponsored content on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. EST and internationally on Bloomberg Television on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 7 p.m. GMT and Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. D.F. and 3:30 p.m. HKT.

The Rapid Release Technology flagship product, the PRO2, delivers 10,000 Vibrations per Minute providing non-invasive muscle relaxation and relief of a wide variety of aches and pains. The PRO2 is trusted by over 12,000 chiropractors, physical therapists, massage therapists and athletic trainers. The PRO2 is an ergonomic, lightweight, FDA registered, Class 1 medical device that is comfortable for both patients and practitioners.

A successful California chiropractor, Dr. Stanbridge has dedicated his career to identifying non-surigcal, holistic ways to treat pain and suffering. Amongst his early technical advancements in health & wellness, Dr. Stanbridge was a co-inventor of LightStim, a popular brand of LED therapy devices used by millions of consumers.

A dedicated practitioner and always curious about vibration, Dr. Stanbridge investigated high-speed vibration and its effect on the body. His research led to the formation of Rapid Release Technology which is now poised to become the go-to therapy for those in the health and wellness community. Rapid Release Technology was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Dr. Stanbridge says that his background in the medical profession motivated him to create Rapid Release Technology. He explains, "I've been in practice as a chiropractor since 1980. I've been exposed to a number of different technologies and therapies. This exposure prompted me to investigate ways to deliver high-speed vibration therapy to the body in a comfortable way. I started seeing amazing changes in my practice and my patients almost immediately."

For more information about Rapid Release Technology, visit RapidReleaseTech.com. For more information about Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® and detailed airing schedules, check your local listings or visit http://www.wwbki.com.

