Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®: See Xtens Introduce Their Game-Changing New Way for People to Get Their Nails Done Faster and More Easily

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is pleased to announce an exclusive interview with Xtens CEO Khanh Huynh and Managing Partner Charles Luong to discuss how they're revolutionizing the artificial nail industry.

Xtens is a company that's revolutionizing manicures and pedicures. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Xtens' next-generation artificial nails technology is set to dramatically change the nail industry by improving on the 40-50-year old standard.

Huynh says that Xtens' nail system stands out from every other system out there today. He explains, "The nail industry really hasn't evolved much over the past few years. What they've done is taken traditional products and reinvented it or refined it. Xtens really takes the nail enhancement game into the next era. With our system, you can go through and checkmark all the boxes. It's a quicker system to apply, it's consistent across the board, the timeframe to do Xtens is cut down in half or more, there are no fumes and no odors, it's less damaging, it's healthier and it's easy to apply.

For more information about Xtens, visit Xtensystem.com and tune in to Fox Business Network as sponsored content on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 5:30pm EST and Bloomberg International on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 7:30pm GMT and Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 10:30am D.F. and 3:00pm HKT.

