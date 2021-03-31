Worldwide Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Industry to 2029 - High prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides detailed insights into key market determinants that impacted the market across geographies and drug types.

The report also includes market estimation and forecast for CKD drugs for geographic region for 2019 -2029. The forecast period was 2021 to 2029, historic period included 2019 and base year 2020. The drug class considered in the report was antihypertensive, antihyperlipidemic, anemia treatment drugs, swelling treatment drugs and other medications. The report provides in-depth analysis on each market segment across drug classes and geographies and estimates that would enable the decision makers to make pre informed decisions.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is also known as chronic kidney failure or renal disease is a condition characterized by a gradual loss of kidney function over time. Key market determinant include rising geriatric populace, increment in prevalence of CKD and favorable insurance policies in developed economies.



Geographically, the global chronic kidney disease (CKD) drugs market is studied for the following regional markets:



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America



Middle East and Africa



The report also includes exhaustive qualitative study and analysis on key determinants, impact of the macro factors that impacted the market in short, medium and long term future. The report throws light on various opportunities across different market segments and geographies. The report includes the impact of covid 19 on the CKD market interms of diagnosis and treatment. The pandemic had a significant impact on the market due to limited access to healthcare services.

The report provides detailed competitive analysis with respect to key market players. The analysis includes from basic profiling to key market intelligence and strategies such as product launches, drug approvals, mergers & acquisitions, strategic partnerships and other key strategies that were deployed by market players to enhance their market presence across geographies.



Based on drug class, the global chronic kidney disease (CKD) drugs market is segmented as follows:

Antihypertensive

ACE Inhibitors

Angiotensin-II Receptor Blockers

Beta Blockers

Calcium Channel Blockers

Diuretics

Anemia Treatment Drugs

Antihyperlipidemic Drugs

Swelling Treatment Drugs

Other

Chronic kidney disease is a non-communicable disease (NCD). About 850 million people across the world are diagnosed with CKD and is estimated to become the fifth most reason of death in the world by 2040. Key factors driving the CKD drugs market include increasing prevalence of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and CKD and increasing geriatric population.

More than 10% of the adults were diagnosed by CKD as per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Increasing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension increased the risk of CKD. About 1 in 3 adults were diagnosed for diabetes and 1 in 5 adults with hypertension. Antihypertensive medication contributed to the largest market in the year 2019. ACE inhibitors and diuretics remain as the first line treatment for CKD. Erythropoietin stimulating agents is also used significantly to deal with anemia which is the common complication among CKD affected patients.



For the purpose of this study, the global chronic kidney disease (CKD) drugs market is categorized into:

North America was the market leader interms of market revenues for CKD drugs market in 2019 in which the U.S. had the highest contribution of market revenues. The key factors that influenced the U.S. CKD market is the increasing in obesity rate, increasing prevalence of diabetic patient. The pipeline molecule such as ABT-614 (Abbott laboratories), EOS789 (Chugai Pharmaceutical) has significant potential. Increasing funding from government agencies and healthcare organizations had a significant role in driving the market for CKD drugs.

As per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 20 million people are diagnosed with CKD every year in the U.S. Europe remained the second largest market in terms of revenues for CKD drugs. High prevalence rate of CKD was the key driver in Europe. However, the highest growth rate was highest in Asia Pacific during the forecast period on 2021 to 2029. The key drivers in Asia Pacific includes rising incidence of diabetes and cardiovascular disorders, emerging healthcare set up and regulations, increased population, increasing development, per capita income and healthcare spending, increasing government initiatives and increase in awareness level among the public.



