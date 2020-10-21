Worldwide Computational Photography Industry to 2027 - Key Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Computational Photography - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Computational Photography Market accounted for $10.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $46.01 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period.



Increased adoption of computational photography in smartphone cameras, rising disposable incomes and enhanced standard of living are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high maintenance and manufacturing costs of computational camera modules is restraining the market growth.



Computational photography is the process of capturing digital image and applies various processing techniques that use digital computation instead of optical processes. The computational photography is done using digital cameras and especially through smartphones that includes automated settings for making better point-and-shoot abilities. It uses image processing algorithms to improve images by reducing motion blur and also adds simulated depth of field and refining colours, contrast, and light range.



Based on offering, the hardware (camera module) segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the use of AI-based advanced cameras and the growing demand for arrays of cameras in a single product. By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period.



Countries in APAC such as China and Taiwan are leading this region in terms of leading smartphone manufacturers. Advancements in standalone camera segment in Japan, India, South Korea, and Singapore are expected to drive computational photography market in this region.



