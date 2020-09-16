Worldwide Conductive Inks Industry to 2026 - Key Trends and Developments

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Conductive Inks Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global conductive inks market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global conductive inks market to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on conductive inks market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.

The report on conductive inks market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global conductive inks market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global conductive inks market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The rapid improvement in the use of versatile and contact screen-based electronic gadgets

The utilization of advanced bundling has opened up in the pharmaceutical and nourishment item industry in the constant years

2) Restraints

The lack of chemical compatibility with most of the polymers

3) Opportunities

Mechanical movements in the restorative administrations and therapeutic gadget creating industry results in a change of equipment value and accuracy of the gadget

Company Profiles



Vorbeck Materials Corporation

Sun Chemical Corporation

Creative Materials Inc.

Nova Centrix

Engineered Conductive Materials

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Fujikura Ltd

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Poly-ink

Conductive Compounds Inc.

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the conductive inks market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the conductive inks market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global conductive inks market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Conductive Inks Market Highlights

2.2. Conductive Inks Market Projection

2.3. Conductive Inks Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Conductive Inks Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Conductive Inks Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Conductive Inks Market



4. Conductive Inks Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Conductive Inks Market by Type

5.1. Silver Conductive Inks

5.2. Copper Conductive Inks

5.3. Conductive Polymers

5.4. Conductive Nanotube Ink

5.5. Graphene/ Carbon Ink

5.6. Others



6. Global Conductive Inks Market by Application

6.1. Photovoltaic Cells

6.2. Displays

6.3. RFID (Radio Frequency Identification)

6.4. Printed Circuit Board

6.5. Biosensors

6.6. Others



7. Global Conductive Inks Market by Region 2020-2026

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Conductive Inks Market by Type

7.1.2. North America Conductive Inks Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Conductive Inks Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Conductive Inks Market by Type

7.2.2. Europe Conductive Inks Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Conductive Inks Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Conductive Inks Market by Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Conductive Inks Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Conductive Inks Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Conductive Inks Market by Type

7.4.2. RoW Conductive Inks Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Conductive Inks Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Conductive Inks Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

