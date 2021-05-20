Worldwide Connected Motorcycle Industry to 2027 - Incorporation of 5G Connectivity to Power Connected Mobility Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Motorcycle Market by Connectivity Network, Connectivity Solution, Calling Service, Breakdown Call and Information Call, Services and Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Connected motorcycles can be defined as vehicles that are equipped with wireless connectivity network that allows motorcycles to access internet and share data with riders as well as service centers. In addition, connected motorcycles are equipped with additional features, which provides ride with additional features such as vehicle diagnosis, navigation, and driver assistance. Moreover, connected motorcycles also offer emergency calling services, which automatically calls service centers for help in case of an accident.



The connected motorcycle market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to growth in trend of connected mobility and increase in demand for security and safety features.



The global connected motorcycle market is segmented into connectivity network, connectivity solution, calling service, services, type, and region. On the basis of connectivity network, the market is categorized into cellular and dedicated short-range communication. By connectivity solution, it is segregated into integrated, embedded, and tethered. Depending on calling service, it is fragmented into emergency call (eCall), breakdown call (bCall), and information call (iCall). On the basis of services, it is classified into driver assistance, safety, entertainment, well-being, vehicle management, and mobility management. By type, it is divided into sport, tour, roadster, heritage, adventure, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players analyzed in the Connected Motorcycle market include Aeris, Autotalks Ltd., BMW AG, Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., KTM AG (PIERER Mobility AG), Robert Bosch GmbH, Triumph Motorcycles, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Zero Motorcycles, Inc.. and others.



Key Benefits

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Connected Motorcycle market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors

3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2019

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Surge in Trend of Connectivity Solutions in Vehicles

3.5.1.2. Increased Safety Features Provided by Connected Motorcycle

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Threat of Data Hacking

3.5.2.2. Lack of Seamless and Uniform Connectivity Infrastructure

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Incorporation of 5G Connectivity to Power Connected Mobility

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4: Connected Motorcycle Market, by Connectivity Network

4.1. Overview

4.2. Cellular

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Dedicated Short-Range Communication (Dsrc)

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Connected Motorcycle Market, by Connectivity Solution

5.1. Overview

5.2. Integrated

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Embedded

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Tethered

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Connected Motorcycle Market, by Calling Service

6.1. Overview

6.2. Emergency Call (Ecall)

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3. Breakdown Call (Bcall)

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.4. Information Call (Icall)

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Connected Motorcycle Market, by Service

7.1. Overview

7.2. Driver Assistance

7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.3. Safety

7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.4. Entertainment

7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.5. Well-Being

7.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.6. Vehicle Management

7.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.7. Mobility Management

7.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.7.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 8: Connected Motorcycle Market, by Type

8.1. Overview

8.2. Sport

8.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

8.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

8.3. Tour

8.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

8.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

8.4. Roadster

8.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

8.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

8.5. Heritage

8.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

8.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country

8.6. Adventure

8.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

8.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country

8.7. Others

8.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

8.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.7.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 9: Connected Motorcycle Market, by Region

9.1. Overview

9.2. North America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.5. LAMEA



Chapter 10: Company Profiles

10.1. Aeris

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Company Snapshot

10.1.3. Product Portfolio

10.1.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.2. Autotalks Ltd.

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Company Snapshot

10.2.3. Product Portfolio

10.2.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.3. Bmw Ag

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Company Snapshot

10.3.3. Operating Business Segments

10.3.4. Product Portfolio

10.3.5. Business Performance

10.4. Hero Motocorp Ltd.

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Company Snapshot

10.4.3. Operating Business Segments

10.4.4. Product Portfolio

10.4.5. Business Performance

10.4.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.5. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Company Snapshot

10.5.3. Operating Business Segments

10.5.4. Product Portfolio

10.5.5. Business Performance

10.5.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.6. Ktm AG (Pierer Mobility Ag)

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Company Snapshot

10.6.3. Product Portfolio

10.6.4. Business Performance

10.6.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.7. Robert Bosch GmbH

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Company Snapshot

10.7.3. Operating Business Segments

10.7.4. Product Portfolio

10.7.5. Business Performance

10.7.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.8. Triumph Motorcycles

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Company Snapshot

10.8.3. Product Portfolio

10.8.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.9. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Company Snapshot

10.9.3. Operating Business Segments

10.9.4. Product Portfolio

10.9.5. Business Performance

10.9.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.10. Zero Motorcycles, Inc.

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Company Snapshot

10.10.3. Product Portfolio

10.10.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments



