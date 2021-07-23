Worldwide Driving Simulator Industry to 2026 - Featuring Moog, ECA Group and NVIDIA Among Others

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Driving Simulator Market (2021-2026) by Vehicle Type, Simulator Type, Training Driving Simulator, Application, End-user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Driving Simulator Market is estimated to be USD 1.62 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.42 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.3 %.



Market Dynamics



Key factors such a high need for driver skill assessment due to the lack of skilled drivers, and the growing technologies giving further impetus for research and testing is driving the growth of the driving simulator market. Additionally, as the simulators help the individuals to analyse the peculiar risks involved to make a judgement call without harming themselves physically has been one of the key factors fuelling the growth of the market.



However, the real time complexities involved in driving cannot be weighed completely by a simulator. Moreover the simulator discomfort and low levels of standardization is further likely to restrain the growth of the market.



Market Segmentation



The Global Driving Simulator Market is segmented further based on vehicle type, simulator type, training driving simulator, application, end user, and Geography.



By Vehicle Type, the market is classified as Car Simulator and Truck & Bus Simulator. Amongst the two, the Car Simulator segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.



By Simulator Type, the market is classified as Advanced Driving Simulator and Training Driving Simulator. Amongst the two, the Advanced Driving Simulator segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.



By Training Driving Simulator, the market is classified as Compact Simulator and Full-Scale Simulator. Amongst the two, the Compact Simulator segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.



By Application, the market is classified as Research & Testing and Training. Amongst all, the research and testing segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.



By End User, the market is classified as Automotive, Marine and Aviation. Amongst all, the automotive segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.



By Geography, Europe is projected to lead the market.



Recent Developments

1. Cruden BV has received a contract from the BMW Group to install nine new driver-in-the-loop (DIL) simulators to support the virtual testing of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), automated driving (AD) and related car functions at the engineering and development centre. - 14th September 2020

2. IPG Automotive has launched the latest version of its simulation software CarMakerTM that is backed by features such as LIDAR RSI and real time sensor models. - 23rd August 2019



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Thales Group, L3 Technologies Inc, CAE, Inc, Bosch Rexroth AG, Anthony Best Dynamics Limited, Ansible Motion, ECA GROUP, and Cruden, BV etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Driving Simulator Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 High Need for driver assessment

4.2.1.2 Growth in electrification, connectivity and driver assistance technologies

4.2.1.3 Strong measure to analyse the risks involved in driving conditions without physically being at risk

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Real time complexities

4.2.2.2 Simulator discomfort

4.2.2.3 Low levels of standardization

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 High Focus on driver in the loop (DIL) technology

4.2.3.2 Rise in the demand for portable compact simulation technology

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Lack of infrastructure availability in emerging countries

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Driving Simulator Market, By Vehicle Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Car Simulator

6.3 Truck & Bus Simulator



7 Global Driving Simulator Market, By Simulator Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Advanced Driving Simulator

7.3 Training Driving Simulator



8 Global Driving Simulator Market, By Training Driving Simulator

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Compact Simulator

8.3 Full-Scale Simulator



9 Global Driving Simulator Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Research & Testing

9.3 Training



10 Global Driving Simulator Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Automotive

10.3 Marine

10.4 Aviation



11 Global Driving Simulator Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 South America

11.3.1 Brazil

11.3.2 Argentina

11.4 Europe

11.4.1 UK

11.4.2 France

11.4.3 Germany

11.4.4 Italy

11.4.5 Spain

11.4.6 Rest of Europe

11.5 Asia-Pacific

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 Japan

11.5.3 India

11.5.4 Indonesia

11.5.5 Malaysia

11.5.6 South Korea

11.5.7 Australia

11.5.8 Russia

11.5.9 Rest of APAC

11.6 Rest of the World

11.6.1 Qatar

11.6.2 Saudi Arabia

11.6.3 South Africa

11.6.4 United Arab Emirates

11.6.5 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

12.3.4 Investments & Funding



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Cruden B.V.

13.2 Mechanical Simulation Corporation

13.3 Moog Inc

13.4 ECA GROUP

13.5 Bosch Rexroth AG

13.6 Tecknotrove Simulator Systems

13.7 NVIDIA Corporation

13.8 CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd

13.9 IPG Automotive Gmbh

13.10 DALLARA

13.11 Ansible Motion Limited

13.12 Virage Simulation Inc.

13.13 Waymo LLC.

13.14 Daimler AG

13.15 BMW GROUP

13.16 Volkswagen

13.17 Anthony Best Dynamics Limited.

13.18 XPI Simulation Ltd

13.19 Toyota Kirloskar Motor

13.20 Thales Group

13.21 L3Harris Technologies Inc

13.22 CAE, Inc

13.23 AutoSim AS

13.24 OKTAL



14 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aob8en

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-driving-simulator-industry-to-2026---featuring-moog-eca-group-and-nvidia-among-others-301340251.html

SOURCE Research and Markets