Worldwide E-prescribing Industry to 2026 - Development of Indication-based E-prescribing Systems Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-prescribing Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-prescribing market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 21% during the period 2020-2026.



The spread of the COVID-19 virus has thrown myriad challenges for the healthcare industry. The need for enhanced information sharing has triggered an acceleration of innovation and the adoption of several critical medical tools to improve healthcare services. Since the onset of the pandemic, healthcare providers have increased the use of e-prescribing, direct messaging, electronic case reporting (ECR), and prescription price transparency tools to streamline and boost patient data exchange.

Hence, Surescripts' e-prescribing platform hit the 1 million prescriber mark during the spread of COVID-19. The pandemic has generated a shift toward telehealth as part of the solution for breaking community transmission. In addition, key changes have been made regarding the electronic prescribing of drugs, which significantly impact clinicians. Outpatient visits dropped roughly 60% during March 2019, which boosted telehealth visits up to 46% across health facilities. With the decrease in ambulatory care visits and an increase in telehealth or remote visits, health organizations and clinicians have leveraged health IT and electronic health records (EHR) to provide optimal patient care.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the e-prescribing market during the forecast period:

Development of Indication-based Prescribing Systems

Outsourcing of E-prescribing Software & Development of E-prescribing Applications

Advances in E-prescribing Solutions

Increased Demand for Electronic Health Record Services

The study considers the global e-prescribing market's present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Key Questions Answered:

1. How big is the global e-prescribing market?

2. What is the e-prescribing market growth?

3. Which segment accounted for the largest e prescribing market share?

4. What are the key driving factors for the e-prescribing market?

5. Who are the leading players in the e-prescribing market?

6. What is the top e-prescribing industry trend in the United States?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market At A Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Development Of Indication-Based E-Prescribing Systems

8.2 Outsourcing E-Prescribing Software Development

8.3 Advancements In E-Prescribing Solutions



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increased Demand For EHR Services

9.2 Government Initiatives & Incentive Programs

9.3 Prescription Error Prevention & Clinical Decision Support Automation

9.4 Increasing Focus To Reduce & Monitor Controlled Substances



10 Market Restraints

10.1 E-Prescribing & E-Formulary Errors

10.2 High Cost of Deployment & Security Concerns

10.3 Complex Technology & Software Designing Issues



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Impact Of COVID-19

11.4 Five Forces Analysis



12 Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Standard E-Prescribing

12.4 EPCS



13 Delivery Mode

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Web & Cloud-Based

13.4 On-Premises & Desktop



14 Modality

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Integrated

14.4 Standalone



15 Medication Type

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Cardiovascular

15.4 Anti-Infectives

15.5 Oncology

15.6 Pain Management

15.7 Behavioral & Mental Health

15.8 Others



16 End-User

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Technology Vendors

16.4 Independent And Specialty Pharmacies

16.5 Healthcare Facilities

16.6 PBMS / PAYORS



17 Geography

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Geographic Overview



18 North America

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 Key Countries



19 Europe

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.3 Key Countries



20 APAC

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Market Size & Forecast

20.3 Key Countries



21 Latin America

21.1 Market Overview

21.2 Market Size & Forecast

21.3 Key Countries



22 Middle East & Africa

22.1 Market Overview

22.2 Market Size & Forecast

22.3 Key Countries



23 Competitive Landscape

23.1 Competition Overview

23.2 Market Share Analysis



24 Key Company Profiles

24.1 Surescripts

24.2 DrFirst

24.3 Practice Fusion

24.4 InSync Healthcare Solutions



25 Other Prominent Vendors

25.1 eRX Network

25.2 Henry Schein

25.3 AdvancedMD

25.4 MD Toolbox

25.5 Bravado Health

25.6 RXNT

25.7 Daw Systems

25.8 DoseSpot

25.9 Chetu

25.10 Aegis Healthcare

25.11 SISGAIN

25.12 Credible

25.13 Streamline Healthcare Solutions

25.14 Canada Health Infoway

25.15 DrChrono

25.16 Bizmatics



26 Report Summary

26.1 Key Takeaways

26.2 Strategic Recommendations



27 Quantitative Summary

27.1 Market by Type

27.2 Market by Delivery Mode

27.3 Market By Modality

27.4 Market By Medication Type

27.5 Market By End User

27.7 Market By Geography



28 Appendix

