Worldwide eCommerce Industry to 2026 - High Internet Penetration is Driving Market Growth

Ecommerce can be defined as a transaction conducted commercially via the internet for purchasing of goods and services. This includes online goods & services (software, media streaming, e-books), market place services (e-wallet, comparison shopping), retail services (ordering food, travel, mail deliveries, footwear, apparel), and customer support (help desks, live support). Global eCommerce market has grown significantly over the last few decades. According to the analysis, Global eCommerce Market is forecasted to be USD 39.51 Trillion by the year 2026.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global eCommerce Market

Due to COVID-19, the world has witnessed unprecedented wealth destruction. The governments around the globe have taken unprecedented measures to contain the infection rate, such as lockdowns and border restrictions. All these measures severely restricted the economic activities and thousands of traditional-style businesses and companies were severely affected, and a lot of them has even gone bankrupt.

However, in these times of distress, ecommerce appeared to be promising support in the fight against coronavirus as it supported to lessen the rate of infection by offering online delivery of commodities and services. By looking at the growth opportunity of eCommerce is offering, even supermarkets started online shipment of groceries by providing door-to-door services to their consumers, preventing risks from in-store visits. This has further given rise to online payments and obviated in-person cash transactions. This research report has covered Coronavirus impact on global eCommerce market.

Market Drivers for Global eCommerce Market

Global eCommerce market is growing due to high internet penetration, the decline in internet prices, increasing number of smartphones, product localization, advancement in technology such as big data, artificial intelligence, product localization and personalization, market stability, product innovation, and surging disposable income. Millennials and Gen Xers are the biggest online shoppers in terms of time and money on eCommerce sites. Millennials and Gen Xers spend more than 50 percent time in online shopping, 6 hours versus 4 hours relative to their older counterparts.

eCommerce websites have certain advantages over the traditional book and mortar stores such as 24/7 shopping, ability to compare prices, time-savings from physical visiting of stores, more variety of products. Few other factors such as avoiding crowd, checkout lanes, products can be purchased without physical barrier; and helpful for old and disabled customers these facilities push consumers to buy the products online.

This report captures a detailed analysis of Global eCommerce Market and gives an all-encompassing study of the key growth drivers and restraints.

Key Companies Covered

Rakuten, Inc

Amazon.com, Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Walmart Inc.

eBay Inc.

Zalando SE

Otto Group

JD.com, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamic

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global E-Commerce Market

5.1 E-Commerce Market (Business to Business)

5.2 E-Commerce Market (Business to Customer)



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 B2B Vs B2C

6.2 By Product Categories

6.3 By Countries

6.4 Usage of Cross Border E-Commerce by Country (2018)



7. Global B2C E-Commerce Market by Product Categories

7.1 Fashion

7.1.1 Market

7.1.2 Online Vs Offline

7.2 Electronics & Media

7.2.1 Market

7.2.2 Online Vs Offline

7.3 Toys, Hobby & DIY

7.3.1 Market

7.4 Furniture & Appliances

7.4.1 Market

7.4.2 Online Vs Offline

7.5 Food & Personal Care

7.5.1 Market

7.5.2 Online Vs Offline



8. Global Fashion E-Commerce Market by Segment

8.1 Apparel

8.1.1 Market

8.1.2 User

8.2 Footwear

8.2.1 Market

8.2.2 User

8.3 Bags & Accessories

8.3.1 Market

8.3.2 User



9. Global Electronics & Media E-Commerce Market by Segment

9.1 Consumer Electronics

9.1.1 Market

9.1.2 User

9.2 Books, Movies, Music & Games

9.2.1 Market

9.2.2 User



10. Global Toys, Hobby & DIY E-Commerce Market by Segment

10.1 Toys & Baby

10.1.1 Market

10.1.2 User

10.2 Sports & Outdoor

10.2.1 Market

10.2.2 User

10.3 Hobby & Stationery

10.3.1 Market

10.3.2 User

10.4 DIY, Garden & Pets

10.4.1 Market

10.4.2 User



11. Global Furniture & Appliances E-Commerce Market by Segment

11.1 Furniture & Homeware

11.1.1 Market

11.1.2 User

11.2 Household Appliances

11.2.1 Market

11.2.2 User



12. Global Food & Personal Care E-Commerce Market by Segment

12.1 Food & Beverages

12.1.1 Market

12.1.2 User

12.2 Personal Care

12.2.1 Market

12.2.2 User



13. Global Number of Internet Users



14. Global B2C E-Commerce Market by Country

14.1 United States

14.2 China

14.3 India

14.4 Japan

14.5 Germany

14.6 United Kingdom

14.7 France

14.8 Italy

14.9 Canada

14.10 South Korea



15. Company Analysis

15.1 Rakuten, Inc

15.1.1 Overview

15.1.2 Recent Development

15.1.3 Sales Analysis

15.2 Amazon.com, Inc.

15.2.1 Overview

15.2.2 Recent Development

15.2.3 Sales Analysis

15.3 Alibaba Group Holding Limited

15.3.1 Overview

15.3.2 Recent Development

15.3.3 Sales Analysis

15.4 Walmart Inc.

15.4.1 Overview

15.4.2 Recent Development

15.4.3 Sales Analysis

15.5 eBay Inc.

15.5.1 Overview

15.5.2 Recent Development

15.5.3 Sales Analysis

15.6 Zalando SE

15.6.1 Overview

15.6.2 Recent Development

15.6.3 Sales Analysis

15.7 Otto Group

15.7.1 Overview

15.7.2 Recent Development

15.7.3 Sales Analysis

15.8 JD.com, Inc.

15.8.1 Overview

15.8.2 Recent Development

15.8.3 Sales Analysis

