Worldwide Educational Robot Industry to 2026 - Key Players Include Adele Robots, Aisoy Robotics and Idmind Among Others

The global educational robot market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. An educational robot is a learning support tool that uses realistic educational simulations to facilitate skill acquisition in students of all age groups. It delivers content based on science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics or applied mathematics (STEAM) fields, along with computer programming, linguistics, history and geography. These robots can perform various functions, including gestures, voice control and advanced mechanics to keep children engaged, entertained and educated. Working with them has proven to result in improved creative problem solving, communication and interpersonal skills among students. Owing to this, these robots find extensive application across academic establishments, such as special-education institutes, schools and colleges offering higher education.



The emerging trend of digitization, along with the increasing utilization of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) technologies in the education sector, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to their effective interactive capabilities, educational robots are rapidly being adopted in K-5 and K-12 schools and other educational institutes. Furthermore, widespread adoption of e-learning techniques, including teaching robots, digital whiteboards and flip classrooms, to offer an advantageous way of knowledge dissemination, has provided a boost to the market growth.

Additionally, technological innovations, such as the development of advanced variants equipped with autonomous navigation and environmental sensors to detect obstacles in the vicinity, have made these robots more user-friendly and enhanced their overall operational ability. Other factors, including increasing investments in the education sector by both government and non-government organizations (NGOs), extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of robotics and the availability of affordable educational robots, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global educational robot market to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Adele Robots, Aisoy Robotics, Arrick Robotics, Blue Frog Robotics, DST Robot Co., Hanson Robotics, Idmind, Macco Robotics, Pal Robotics, Primo Toys, Probotics America, Qihan Technology Co., Robobuilder, Robotis, Softbank Robotics Corp., etc.



How has the global educational robot market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global educational robot market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global educational robot market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

